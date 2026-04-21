Heartland Dental to Deploy DentalXChange for Eligibility AI and PortalPass Credential Management Across 1,900+ Supported Locations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DentalXChange, a leading dental revenue cycle management (RCM) technology company, and Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest dental support organization, today announced a new enterprise relationship centered on DentalXChange’s Eligibility Artificial Intelligence and PortalPass credential management solutions. Through this collaboration, Heartland Dental and DentalXChange will work together to bring these solutions to Heartland’s network of more than 1,900 supported locations across the United States. Both products are built to perform at any practice size, from single-location independent offices to enterprise DSO networks.

Heartland Dental selected DentalXChange based on the strength of its solutions, accuracy, workflow integration, and the measurable impact both solutions had on staff productivity and claim success rates. Heartland Dental will continue to partner with DentalXChange on future innovations as it works to meet the needs of supported doctors via streamlining administrative processes across the revenue cycle.

With this agreement, Eligibility AI and PortalPass will be available to the Heartland Dental support network, enabling real-time insurance verification, automated eligibility workflows, and centralized payer credentialing management at scale.

“Heartland Dental is focused on providing supported offices with innovative solutions that help simplify administrative processes and improve efficiency,” said Ronnie Land, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at Heartland Dental. “DentalXChange stands out for both the strength of its technology and the impact these solutions can have at scale. We are pleased to work with DentalXChange to bring these tools to Heartland Dental’s supported offices.”

Eligibility AI automates insurance eligibility verification using artificial intelligence to check patient coverage in real time, flag discrepancies, and surface actionable results before the patient arrives. The solution is designed to reduce time spent on manual verification activities while helping improve the quality and consistency of eligibility data. The same workflow runs at a single supported practice location independently with no configuration differences, making the return on investment immediate regardless of practice size.

PortalPass addresses another important administrative challenge: managing payer portal credentials across multi-location supported dental offices. By centralizing and securely managing credential access, PortalPass helps reduce the administrative burden associated with maintaining portal logins, resetting credentials, and coordinating access across teams. Staff at supported practices spend significant time logging into dozens of individual payer portals, resetting credentials, and tracking access across teams. PortalPass centralizes that process, storing and managing credentials securely so the right people have access without the administrative burden. For practices managing credentials on their own, PortalPass delivers the same efficiency gains without requiring a dedicated IT team or enterprise infrastructure.

“DentalXChange earned this opportunity to collaborate with Heartland Dental. Making Eligibility AI and PortalPass available across 1,900 supported locations gives us the ability to demonstrate what these solutions can do on a true enterprise scale. We built them for exactly this kind of organization, and for the independent practice down the street. The architecture is the same. The results are the same,” said Drew Hamilton, Chief Revenue Officer at DentalXChange.

The rollout across Heartland Dental supported offices participating is expected to take place in phases beginning in April, with DentalXChange providing implementation support, training, and dedicated account management throughout the deployment process.

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been at the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims, creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to over 1,400 payers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state-of-the-art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,900 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.