Sagent Behavioral Health Partners with Greenspace Health to Scale Measurement-Based Care Across Multi-State Network

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent Behavioral Health, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the Upper Midwest, has partnered with Greenspace Health to implement organization-wide Feedback-Informed Care (FIC), also known as Measurement-Based Care (MBC), across its multi-state system. The initiative reinforces Sagent’s commitment to high-quality, person-centered care, ensuring patient feedback and outcomes consistently inform treatment.

“By using this technology to make feedback-informed care a standard part of practice, we’re strengthening clinical decision-making, improving supervision and risk management, supporting quality and value-based care, and enhancing the patient experience" Share

Sagent operates 84 locations across Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, offering both in-person and telehealth services across the region. Each year, approximately 1,600 providers deliver 1.4 million appointments to more than 130,000 individuals across general therapy, psychiatry, substance use treatment, and specialized programs. Sagent first launched Greenspace at three initial clinics to test and optimize the clinical experience and operational workflow. It plans to expand across the entire organization this spring.

Through the partnership, Sagent is embedding the technology to bring feedback-informed practices into routine clinical workflows, empowering providers and patients with timely insight into progress, engagement, and risk, while supporting earlier intervention and a more consistent care experience across all programs and locations. Greenspace’s direct integration with Sagent’s Altera TouchWorks EHR and Veradigm Practice Management automates assessment delivery and surfaces patient results directly within the EHR, reducing manual effort and ensuring the EHR remains the single source of truth for patient information and clinical insights.

“Our goal is to deliver high-quality, person-centered care to every individual we serve,” said Mike Chappuis, Chief Operations Officer at Sagent Behavioral Health. “By using this technology to make feedback-informed care a standard part of practice, we’re strengthening clinical decision-making, improving supervision and risk management, supporting quality and value-based care, and enhancing the patient experience, without adding administrative burden.”

MBC is widely recognized as a proven approach for improving outcomes, patient engagement, and service quality. Both research and Greenspace benchmarks show that organizations using MBC experience stronger clinical outcomes, higher rates of reliable change, and fewer no-shows and treatment drop-off, benefits that have a significant impact on every individual accessing care and for large, distributed service organizations and health systems like Sagent.

“Sagent’s scale and focus on clinical quality make this a clear example of how Measurement-Based Care can be successfully operationalized across complex organizations and health systems," said Jeremy Weisz, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenspace Health. “By embedding MBC into their everyday clinical practice, Sagent is helping providers identify and address off-track or at-risk patients earlier, tailor support more effectively, and continuously improve clinical outcomes. It’s exciting to see large service organizations and health systems like Sagent demonstrate such a clear commitment to continuously improving, high-quality clinical care, and we are proud to partner with them in support of that work.”

For more information on Measurement-Based Care, visit GreenspaceHealth.com.

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace Health transforms behavioral health services by improving the way behavioral healthcare is accessed, measured, and delivered. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based outcome measurement into routine care. This approach is proven to significantly improve clinical outcomes while generating actionable data to support quality improvement, value-based care, and system-level decision-making. Greenspace solutions have been implemented by more than 500 community and private clinics, hospitals, and health systems, improving patient experience, clinical outcomes and care coordination at scale. Learn more at greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT SAGENT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Sagent Behavioral Health is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the upper Midwest, operating 84 locations across Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. With approximately 1,600 clinicians providing 1.4 million patient appointments annually, Sagent offers therapy, psychiatry, substance use treatment, and specialized programs for individuals, couples, and families. The organization is committed to accessible, person-centered care that meets patients where they are in their mental health journey. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.sagentbh.com.