HIBRID Trash Solutions Helps Multifamily Communities Reduce Trash Complaints by 35% Weekly

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HIBRID Solutions, a national doorstep trash removal provider serving multifamily communities across the U.S., is helping properties reduce trash related resident complaints by 35% weekly while giving leasing teams back an average of 1.5 hours per week through an expanded resident experience platform.

Valet trash with a resident-facing mobile app, cutting complaints 35% and saving leasing teams 1.5 hours weekly in multifamily. Share

Built on HIBRID’s growing national footprint, the company’s resident-facing mobile app enhances its core doorstep trash service by improving communication, visibility, and real-time issue resolution for both residents and onsite teams. The result is a more streamlined service experience that reduces day-to-day friction and allows leasing teams to stay focused on leasing rather than managing service-related concerns.

“Our core service has always been consistent doorstep trash removal, but we saw an opportunity to improve how that service is experienced,” said Tyler Bellamy, Director of Operations at HIBRID Solutions. “When residents can see what’s happening in real time and resolve issues immediately, it reduces complaints and gives onsite teams time back to focus on what actually drives revenue.”

The platform gives residents daily pickup alerts and the ability to resolve issues in real time, eliminating the need for next-day follow-up with leasing teams. The HIBRID GO app is available on both iOS and Android:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hibrid-go-resident/id6760735770

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hibridtrashsolutions.hibridgoresident&pcampaignid=web_share

On the operations side, HIBRID’s client portal delivers nightly reporting, violation tracking, and geo-tagged proof of service, giving property teams full visibility into performance and accountability.

As multifamily operators continue to look for ways to improve efficiency without adding headcount, HIBRID’s model combines a national service infrastructure with technology designed to simplify workflows at the property level. By reducing back-and-forth communication and improving response times, the platform helps onsite teams operate more efficiently while delivering a more consistent resident experience.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.hibridtrashsolutions.com or contact kconley@hibridtrashsolutions.com

About HIBRID Solutions

HIBRID Solutions is a national doorstep trash removal provider serving multifamily communities across the U.S. The company combines reliable service execution with technology to improve visibility, reduce operational friction, and enhance the overall resident experience while helping property teams stay focused on leasing and operations.