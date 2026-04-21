Mastercard Joins BSSC to Help Advance End-to-End Security Across Blockchain Ecosystems

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard has joined the Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) as a Charter-level member. The BSSC is a non-profit consortium focused on defining and maintaining rigorous security standards designed to support safe, reliable, and scalable blockchain and digital asset adoption.

“Part of my job is to make life difficult for criminals.” -- Claire Le Gal, Senior Vice President, Integrity & Standards, Security Solutions for Mastercard and its representative on the BSSC board. Share

As a member of the council, Mastercard brings decades of deep experience across secure payments, identity verification, and trusted digital infrastructure to help advance industry-wide security best practices for blockchain-based and tokenized value exchange. The company will also collaborate through the BSSC to help shape security frameworks that protect consumers, financial institutions, and the broader financial system, while fostering trust and innovation that can operate at a global scale.

Mastercard joins a roster of leading blockchain innovators and digital asset pioneers, including Figment, Coinbase, Fireblocks, Anchorage Digital, Ribbit Capital, and BitGo, collaborating through the BSSC to promote consistent, high-integrity security standards across the ecosystem.

“Part of my job is to make life difficult for criminals,” said Claire Le Gal, Senior Vice President, Integrity & Standards, Security Solutions for Mastercard and its representative on the BSSC board. “As blockchain technology moves from experimentation toward scaled, real-world use cases, strong, shared security standards are essential. Joining the BSSC allows us to bring lessons from decades of securing global payment networks and to collaborate with peers to strengthen trust across blockchain systems.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mastercard as a member,” said Adam Rak, Executive Director for the BSSC. “Their experience securing complex, global payment networks will be invaluable as we work to provide rock-solid security guidelines for blockchain and digital asset ecosystems.”

Mastercard’s engagement with the BSSC will help deepen capabilities it has already brought to market, including the Multi‑Token Network and Crypto Credential—solutions designed to embed trust, security, and standardization into blockchain and digital asset infrastructure.

Mastercard also plans to actively participate in BSSC working groups on security and privacy, contributing both technical guidance and operational insights. The company’s cross-functional security team has expertise in fraud prevention, cyber resilience, disputes, and threat intelligence—all critical capabilities for shaping the council’s standards.

As blockchain adoption accelerates and financial use cases scale globally, Mastercard’s involvement with the BSSC reflects a proactive and collaborative approach to security, transparency, and trust in digital ecosystems—ensuring that new technologies are implemented safely and responsibly from the outset.

About the Blockchain Security Standards Council

The Blockchain Security Standards Council (BSSC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the security of blockchain systems and the digital assets on them. The BSSC develops security standards and audit frameworks to protect the integrity and continued growth of the blockchain ecosystem. For more information about the Council and its initiatives, please visit https://www.blockchainssc.org/.