Hamachi.ai Brings fpPathfinder Planning Intelligence Into Its AI Command Center

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamachi.ai (“Hamachi”), a regulatory-first, AI-powered Wealth Intelligence Platform built for investment advisors and asset managers, today announced an integration with fpPathfinder, a leading provider of financial planning expertise through guides, checklists and flowcharts. The integration delivers context-aware, compliant financial planning guidance directly within advisor workflows through the Hamachi Command Center.

“By combining fpPathfinder’s content with Hamachi’s orchestration layer, we can deliver guidance that understands context, applies firm policies, and supports real-time advisor decision-making.” Share

Through the integration, fpPathfinder’s planning guides, checklists and supporting materials are embedded within Hamachi Command Center, a centralized intelligence hub that connects household data, advisor context and firm policies to everyday communication and decision-making, supported by enterprise-grade security and governance, including recent SOC 2 certification.

“fpPathfinder has become one of the most trusted sources of financial planning guidance in the industry,” said Mike Wilson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hamachi. “What we’re doing together is extending that value into the moment of action, bringing their planning intelligence into Hamachi so it can be used in real time, within advisor workflows, and with compliance built in.”

Planning guidance is surfaced in context as advisors work, whether drafting client communications, reviewing households, or preparing for meetings, eliminating the gap between planning knowledge and execution.

The integration transforms fpPathfinder’s structured content into actionable insights that surface based on client context and advisor activity. Hamachi’s policy-driven architecture ensures outputs align with firm requirements, approved language and regulatory expectations, enabling advisors to incorporate planning insights directly into client communications and internal workflows.

“Advisors don’t need more content, they need the right guidance at the right time,” said Michael Lecours, CFP®, co-founder of fpPathfinder. “With the Hamachi integration our planning insights show up in context, ready to use, so advisors can move from planning to action without breaking their workflow.”

For advisors, the integration meaningfully reduces time spent researching and interpreting planning resources while improving the consistency and quality of client interactions. Suggested talking points, planning considerations and client-friendly explanations are surfaced automatically and can be incorporated into compliant communications without disruption.

For the broader industry, the integration reflects a shift toward embedding planning expertise directly into daily advisor activity. By integrating trusted content into the flow of work, firms can scale the delivery of high-quality financial planning while reducing operational friction.

“This integration is about taking structured planning intelligence and making it dynamic,” said Mustapha Baassiri, co-founder and chief technology officer of Hamachi. “By combining fpPathfinder’s content with Hamachi’s orchestration layer, we can deliver guidance that understands context, applies firm policies, and supports real-time advisor decision-making.”

Register here to join Hamachi and fpPathfinder for a live webinar on April 30th, to learn how advisory firms can use AI to activate planning guidance, streamline workflows and support more useful advisor output.

To learn more, explore hamachi.ai.

About Hamachi:

Hamachi.ai is a regulatory-first, AI-powered Wealth Intelligence Platform built for investment advisors and asset managers. By combining expert-trained AI agents, household-level context, and a unified multi-layer compliance architecture with SEC/FINRA guardrails and PII redaction, Hamachi enables firms to deliver precise, timely, and compliant insights at scale. The company was founded in 2025 by fintech veterans from Orion, Redtail, AdvisoryWorld, and Advizr. Visit hamachi.ai to learn more.

About fpPathfinder:

fpPathfinder enables advisors to simplify complex planning topics, deliver the right answers faster, and elevate the consistency of every client conversation. With expert-built checklists, flowcharts and summary guides always up to date, advisors deepen relationships, save time researching, deliver more consistent advice, and demonstrate a true planning-first approach. Visit fppathfinder.com to learn more.