Aria Systems Appoints GapNexus as Master Distributor for Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announces that it has appointed GapNexus as its Master Distributor for Latin America. This strategic partnership will accelerate Aria's expansion across the region and strengthen support for customers and partners in key Latin American markets.

Latin America is an important strategic growth market for Aria, and our existing customers in the region are a testament to the demand we’re seeing there. Share

Latin America represents a significant growth opportunity for Aria, with the company already serving customers in the region, including Liberty Latin America, ENet, and gtd. To build on this momentum, Aria sought a partner with the local expertise, commercial understanding, and executional capability to navigate the market's complexity and drive long-term growth.

Aria selected GapNexus based on its deep knowledge of the Latin American business environment, strong experience in enterprise software commercialization, and proven ability to develop and enable high-performing partner ecosystems. Through this partnership, GapNexus will help Aria expand its reach across Latin America by supporting partner recruitment and enablement, accelerating pipeline development, strengthening customer engagement, and helping to establish the localized commercial framework needed to grow effectively across diverse markets.

“Latin America is an important strategic growth market for Aria, and our existing customers in the region are a testament to the demand we’re seeing there,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “Choosing the right partner to help us scale that momentum was a critical decision. We appointed GapNexus because of their deep regional expertise, their understanding of enterprise software go-to-market strategies, and their ability to execute at the local level.”

In addition to regional market knowledge, GapNexus brings the ability to help Aria address many of the practical barriers that often slow expansion in Latin America, including country-specific operating environments, local business practices, currency considerations, and withholding tax complexities.

“We are proud to have been chosen by Aria as its Master Distributor for Latin America,” said Fernando de Allende, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of GapNexus. “Aria brings a compelling value proposition to the market, and we are excited to help accelerate its growth across the region. Our focus will be on building the right partner ecosystem, driving local execution, and creating the commercial momentum needed to establish Aria as a strong player in Latin America.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises including Liberty Latin America, Experian, Honda, and Verisure, depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About GapNexus:

GapNexus is a market development and channel growth company focused on helping enterprise software vendors expand successfully across the Americas. Through localized strategy, partner ecosystem development, and hands-on commercial execution, GapNexus enables software companies to accelerate growth, reduce market-entry friction, and scale efficiently across the region.