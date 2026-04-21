AngelEye Health and the University of California Health Milk Bank Announce Strategic Collaboration to Standardize Donor Milk Labeling for Infants

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngelEye Health, a leader in neonatal and pediatric digital solutions, today announced its partnership with the University of California Health Milk Bank to advance safer, more standardized donor milk labeling. Through the collaboration, AngelEye’s MilkTracker feeding management platform will host and support SafeScan, a solution featuring ISBT 128-compliant, universally readable barcodes and labels on donor milk, giving hospital partners improved traceability and more seamless access to critical donor milk data regardless of their internal systems.

SafeScan is designed to reduce manual data entry and transcription risk, support safer receiving workflows, and expand access to donor milk information across hospital systems. The effort builds on AngelEye’s broader work in digital tracking and data integration across neonatal and pediatric care.

“Our partnership with the University of California Health Milk Bank reflects the kind of collaboration that will move infant care forward,” said Christopher Rand, CEO of AngelEye Health. “ Through this effort, we are offering a practical, scalable solution that expands access to transparent donor milk tracking, better supports hospital workflows, and helps care teams protect their smallest patients.”

As hospitals continue working to address interoperability gaps across care settings, standardized data transfer remains essential to patient safety and operational efficiency. By helping replace proprietary labeling limitations with universally readable barcode data, SafeScan supports a more consistent path for donor milk tracking from the milk bank to the bedside.

“At the University of California Health Milk Bank, we saw a clear need for donor milk labels that could be read and used more consistently across hospital environments. The universal label was developed in alignment with ICCBBA ISBT 128 standards to make donor milk information more transparent, accessible, and usable for the hospitals receiving it,” said Alison Wolf, Executive Director of the University of California Health Milk Bank. “Now, we have the opportunity to scale a practical, standards-based approach that helps hospital teams work more efficiently, while optimizing safe feeding practices for vulnerable infants.”

Built to complement, not replace, existing milk bank workflows, SafeScan requires minimal technical lift for donor milk banks and hospital partners. This approach is intended to ease adoption while helping hospitals interpret barcode data more seamlessly within their existing systems.

Building on the momentum of its recent Series C funding announcement and acquisition of the SupportSpot platform, this partnership marks another step in AngelEye’s broader efforts to close gaps in the NICU technology space and deliver connected solutions that strengthen safety, efficiency, and coordination across neonatal and pediatric care. The company remains focused on building technologies and partnerships that support care teams from the hospital to the home.

To learn more about AngelEye, visit angeleyehealth.com.

About the University of California Health Milk Bank

The University of California Health Milk Bank was established in 2020 to harness the collective strengths of the UC system—its leading human milk researchers and dedicated newborn health experts—to set the national standard in newborn nutrition and milk banking.

Operated by UC San Diego Health and supported by the University of California Health, the UC Health Milk Bank features a state-of-the-art facility accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. This ensures rigorous safety standards and high-quality donor milk processing.

The Milk Bank leads multiple initiatives to promote equitable access to donor milk, including the Bridge Milk Fund, the 100% California NICU Project, the Hospital Donor Milk Implementation Toolkit, and the Lactation Accommodations in the Workplace Toolkit. The passage of UC sponsored California Assembly Bill 3059 has further enabled the expansion of access to this critical resource. In recognition of its leadership and impact, the UC Health Milk Bank received the Top Honors Quality Leaders Award for its equitable access to donor milk program.

About AngelEye Health

Over 350 hospitals chose AngelEye Health to help care teams build an AI-driven path to better clinical and operational outcomes for their neonatal and pediatric patients. With its smart, safety-focused platform, which includes the CameraSystem (Patient Engagement), MilkTracker (NICU/Pediatric Feeding Management), NICU2Home (Patient Education & Discharge Coordination), and AIVision solutions, AngelEye is uniquely positioned as the "digital NICU mind" with patients being the driving motivation. These integrated services deliver measurable improvements in length of stay, staff efficiency, and patient transitions while maintaining secure connections between care teams and families. AngelEye Health is the only comprehensive technology platform that integrates with your EHR, connecting caregivers and families with video data, clinical analysis, navigation, discharge management, and feeding documentation to ensure a smooth transition to health for pediatric patients. To learn more, visit angeleyehealth.com.