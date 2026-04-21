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KBRA Releases 12 Things in Credit: March 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its latest 12 Things in Credit report, highlighting timely credit market themes drawn from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by KBRA’s Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging topics Van discusses in this issue are prospects for a growth shock versus an inflation shock, sizing up leverage in the financial system, and the sustainability of U.S. exceptionalism.

Each Friday, the podcast covers three Things impacting credit that market participants should know about. After every four episodes—12 Things total—we compile the transcripts into one publication, making it easy to catch up on anything you missed.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1014545

Contacts

Van Hesser, Chief Market Strategist
+1 646-731-2305
van.hesser@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Van Hesser, Chief Market Strategist
+1 646-731-2305
van.hesser@kbra.com

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