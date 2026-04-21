Generational Group Advises TLC Private Home Care, Inc. in its Sale to Megansett Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of TLC Private Home Care, Inc. to Megansett Partners. The acquisition closed January 30, 2026.

Headquartered in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, TLC Private Home Care, Inc. is a nurse-led in-home care agency providing personalized, compassionate services to seniors and individuals requiring support with daily living or recovery. The company serves Cape Cod, the South Shore, and the South Coast, offering a comprehensive range of care options, including Alzheimer’s and dementia care, post-surgical and hospital-to-home support, hospice and respite care, companionship, and personal care assistance. All services are delivered under individualized care plans and overseen by licensed nurses to ensure safety, continuity, and quality of care. Notably, TLC Private Home Care is an approved provider for the Veterans Administration and is the only agency on Cape Cod offering nursing-led services within this program. The company is committed to helping clients remain comfortable and independent in their own homes while providing peace of mind to families.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Megansett Partners is an investment firm focused on acquiring and operating established companies across the Northeast United States. The firm partners with business owners seeking succession solutions with an emphasis on maintaining continuity for employees and customers. Megansett Partners takes a long-term ownership approach and aims to hold and grow its portfolio companies over extended periods. Through a hands-on and collaborative model, the firm works to support sustainable growth while preserving the legacy of the businesses it acquires.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region – David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean and Senior M&A Advisor, Jerry Schram established the initial relationship with TLC Private Home Care, Inc.

Tristan Keeffe, Senior Vice President, M&A, said, "We were delighted to find a great buyer fit for TLC Private Home Care, one that will continue to grow and serve the greater Cape Cod community with the same trust and dedication to care that our client has built. Together, they will no doubt become the leading provider in their markets."

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction reflects our focus on partnering with organizations that align in purpose and strategy, allowing us to support sustainable growth, long term value, and meaningful benefits for all stakeholders involved.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a leading, award winning full-service M&A advisory firm. Generational has over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America. The firm empowers business owners to unlock the full value of their companies through a comprehensive suite of services—including strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Celebrating its 21st year, Generational has successfully closed over 1,800 transactions and has ranked #1 or #2 in all LSEG league tables for deals valued between $25 million and $1 billion in 2024 and 2025.

The firm was named 2025 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and recognized as Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in 2022, 2024, and 2025.