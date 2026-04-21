Eutelsat Supports Co-op Cable in Launching Expanded DTH Offering Across the Caribbean

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced a new partnership with Co-op Cable, introducing an expanded direct-to-home (DTH) and connectivity offering across the Caribbean using the EUTELSAT 65 West A (E65WA) satellite.

Through this initiative, Co-op Cable is enhancing its service portfolio to deliver bundled television and internet services, combining high-quality satellite TV distribution with advanced GEO-based connectivity. The solution is designed to address the growing demand for reliable entertainment and broadband services across the region, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure remains limited.

This collaboration reinforces EUTELSAT 65° West A as a strategic platform for video services in Latin America and the Caribbean, enabling operators to scale efficiently while ensuring consistent service quality across geographically diverse markets.

By leveraging Eutelsat’s GEO infrastructure, Co-op Cable will expand its reach to households and hospitality providers, contributing to broader efforts to bridge the digital divide in the Caribbean by extending connectivity to remote and underserved communities.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, SVP Americas, Video Business Unit at Eutelsat, said: “This partnership with Co-op Cable highlights the versatility of our GEO infrastructure to support both video and connectivity services. By combining DTH television with broadband capabilities, we are enabling operators to deliver more value to their customers while expanding access to essential digital services across the Caribbean.”

Richard Rawlins, CEO of Co-op Cable, Inc., added: “Our partnership with Eutelsat on the 65 West platform has been transformative for Co-op Cable and the communities we serve across the Caribbean. Through this collaboration, we are delivering high-quality satellite television to homes and hospitality providers throughout the region, bringing world-class content to markets that have historically been underserved. As we look ahead, we are excited to be working with Eutelsat to extend this partnership beyond video into satellite broadband, with the goal of bridging the digital divide in the Caribbean by delivering affordable, reliable internet connectivity to even the most remote communities. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and impactful relationship.”

ENDS

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management’s views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.