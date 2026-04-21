White Castle Partners with Automated Retail Technologies to Bring Iconic Sliders to Automated Kiosks Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio & SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Castle®, the beloved fast-food hamburger chain and the first to sell its Sliders in freezer aisles nationwide, today announced an exclusive alliance with Automated Retail Technologies, LLC (ART) to expand access to its iconic Sliders through hot-food automated kiosks, marking a significant step in the brand’s growth beyond traditional grocery and restaurant locations.

The Crave just got more convenient. White Castle is rolling out Crave & Go automated kiosks nationwide through a new partnership with Automated Retail Technologies. Hot Sliders, on demand, no lines. Share

The collaboration supports the national deployment of White Castle Crave & Go kiosks, extending the brand’s reach across a wide range of commercial and institutional environments. Starting with 1,000 locations, the companies are excited to grow their presence, delivering White Castle to consumers whenever the Crave strikes.

The White Castle Crave & Go orders are prepared for guests on demand, giving on-the-go consumers fast, convenient access to a variety of Sliders through a technology-enabled platform, often in locations where a traditional White Castle restaurant is not available.

“This partnership provides a fun new way for consumers to experience White Castle,” said White Castle chief marketing officer, Jamie Richardson. “Automated retail allows us to meet consumers when cravings strike—on campuses, in hospitals and at workplaces—while delivering the hot and tasty quality, that has defined our brand for more than 100 years.”

ART’s Just Baked® platform is already deployed in a broad range of high-traffic environments, including colleges, healthcare systems, corporate campuses, and transportation hubs, making it an ideal channel to extend White Castle’s reach beyond traditional restaurants and frozen food aisles.

“We’re proud to partner with an American icon like White Castle,” said David Chessler, founder of Automated Retail Technologies. “Together, we’re making it easier for consumers to access authentic White Castle favorites in locations where traditional restaurants may not be available.”

White Castle and ART will also collaborate to test future product innovation and menu expansion specifically designed for automated retail environments.

Crave & Go kiosk deployment has already begun, with early installations generating strong consumer engagement and highly positive feedback. White Castle and ART expect expansion to accelerate throughout 2026 as additional sites come online.

About White Castle

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including “Most Influential Burger of All Time” by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the “10 Most Innovative Dining Companies” by Fast Company (2021).

About Automated Retail Technologies (ART)

ART is a leader in automated retail, offering state-of-the-art, self-service kiosks that deliver fresh, hot, and ready-to-eat meals without the need for on-site staff. Designed for convenience and scalability, ART’s kiosks provide restaurants, brands and many types of locations with new ways to reach customers anywhere, anytime. ART is shaping the future of the hot food kiosk industry, experienced in engineering, manufacturing, distribution, delivering exceptional experiences to consumers, and creating value for our partners and investors. With its small footprint and wide variety of food options, ART is pioneering a new era of convenience and sophistication.

Want to be a kiosk owner / operator? Please call 941-315-8519.

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