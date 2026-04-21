People.ai Becomes Backstory, Redefining How Revenue Teams Get Answers About Their Deals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--People.ai, the leading AI answers platform for sales teams, today announced that the company is changing its name to Backstory. The rebrand signals the company’s strategic shift from data and analytics toward delivering actionable answers to the questions revenue leaders ask every day. As sales teams increasingly struggle with getting true visibility into their forecasts and pipelines, Backstory helps them figure out what is really happening with a deal and what they should do next.

The name Backstory captures a behavior that already exists in every pipeline review, forecast call and deal desk across the industry. When a revenue leader asks “what’s the backstory on this deal?,” they are asking the single most important question in sales – and answering it has historically required manually piecing together information scattered across CRM records, tools and dashboards, plus email threads, call transcripts and multiple stakeholders. Backstory’s platform eliminates that friction, connecting signals across systems to deliver clear, complete answers where sales teams already work.

“Sales has always been a people business, and that isn’t changing. What’s changing is everything around it,” said Jason Ambrose, CEO of Backstory. “For years, we’ve asked sellers to spend their time entering data into fields, bouncing between tabs and piecing together answers from ten different systems. Our belief is simple: people should work with people, and AI should do the rest. With more than a decade of training our AI on billions of real sales interactions, we’ve built the foundation to finally deliver on that promise. Backstory is the name for what happens when you stop asking sellers to explain their deals and start giving them the answers they need to go close them.”

As the revenue technology category has matured, buyers have struggled to differentiate between platforms that record calls, generate forecasts or layer analytics onto CRM data. The company has evolved along with the market and the name change was purposeful in truly communicating the company’s core capability: connecting activity data, relationship intelligence, and AI-driven insights to give revenue teams real-time clarity on their deals. Backstory resolves that ambiguity. The name is immediately intuitive, maps directly to how sales teams already talk about their work, and positions the company distinctly in a crowded market.

The Backstory platform goes well beyond surfacing data. At its core, Backstory applies revenue-specific reasoning that is built on years of execution data and engagement patterns to reconstruct what is actually happening inside deals and accounts. The platform ingests signals from across the revenue stack, including emails, calls, meetings, CRM records, intent data, and news, and turns them into clear, defensible answers: whether momentum is breaking, where risk is building, and exactly what to do next. Those answers surface inside the tools revenue teams already use — Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude — so there is no switching, no searching, and no delay.

"At AVEVA, we've spent four years building a foundation with People.ai. The company’s technology is a core component of our tech stack, enabling us to move from gut-feel account decisions to data-driven execution across every region. What sets them apart is the clarity they bring: instead of chasing status updates, our leaders can finally see what's actually happening in a deal and focus on what to do next,” said Tom Bluck, Senior Product Owner at AVEVA. “Becoming Backstory is a smart evolution because it easily names the value we’ve experienced firsthand - the story behind every deal.”

Central to Backstory’s vision is meeting sales teams where they are rather than pulling them into another walled garden. Through open APIs and MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration, Backstory delivers answers directly within the AI assistants, CRM interfaces and agent workflows that teams already use every day. Whether a CRO is asking a question in a conversational AI interface or an automated agent is assessing deal risk as part of a larger workflow, Backstory’s platform serves as the expert knowledge layer that provides the proprietary context generic AI models cannot.

“Customers don’t want another walled garden,” said Jason Ambrose, CEO of Backstory. “They want to ask a question and get the answer, wherever they happen to be working. The future isn’t forcing people into one more dashboard. It’s making the answers available everywhere to humans and to the agents working alongside them.”

The Backstory Revenue Answers Platform serves enterprise revenue teams with AI-powered deal intelligence, pipeline health and deal risk monitoring, forecasting, and automated activity capture. The platform delivers these capabilities directly within the AI tools and CRM interfaces teams already rely on. To learn more, visit backstory.ai.

To sign up for a demo of Backstory, please visit: https://www.backstory.ai/get-demo.

About Backstory

Backstory is the leading AI answers platform for sales teams. With more than a decade of training AI models on billions of sales interactions, Backstory enables modern sales teams to ask questions and get the right answer in the moment directly within their existing AI workflows. Sales leaders from companies like Red Hat, Five9, Palo Alto Networks, Iron Mountain, TransUnion, Randstad and others rely on Backstory to get trusted answers wrapped in real business context helping them orchestrate deals more effectively and drive revenue.

By connecting every signal to the right accounts and opportunities, Backstory shows teams exactly what is happening and what to do next. Customers across industries including enterprise, cybersecurity, data and analytics, and defense use Backstory to drive trillions in pipeline and revenue.

Recognized by Gartner and Forrester, the Inc. 5000, Y Combinator Top Companies, and the Forbes AI 50, Backstory is based in San Francisco and backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures and Mubadala Capital.

Learn more at Backstory.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.