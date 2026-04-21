Erewhon Selects ReposiTrak's Compliance Management Solution to Strengthen Supplier Oversight and Protect Brand Integrity

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE: TRAK), an AI-powered, integrated platform for the food and retail supply chain, today announced that Erewhon, the acclaimed California-based specialty grocery retailer known for its commitment to organic and sustainably sourced products, has selected ReposiTrak’s Compliance Management solution to manage supplier compliance, reduce operational risk, and uphold the high product and brand standards that define its customer experience.

As Erewhon continues to expand its footprint and supplier network, the company recognized the need for a centralized, scalable platform to manage the complexity of supplier documentation, regulatory requirements, and evolving food safety regulations including FSMA 204. ReposiTrak’s cloud-based Compliance Management solution will serve as a shared system of record, enabling Erewhon to onboard suppliers efficiently, monitor compliance status in real time, and reduce the risk of regulatory gaps that could impact both operations and brand reputation.

“At Erewhon, our suppliers are partners in our mission to offer the highest-quality, most responsibly sourced products available for our customers,” said Tony Antoci, CEO of Erewhon. “ReposiTrak gives us the visibility and control we need to ensure every supplier in our network meets our standards — and that our compliance program scales with our growth.”

“Erewhon has built one of the most respected brands in specialty retail by holding itself and its supply chain to an exceptionally high bar,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our Compliance Management solution is purpose-built for exactly this challenge — giving retailers like Erewhon a reliable, auditable foundation to manage supplier risk and stay ahead of regulatory requirements.”

ReposiTrak’s Compliance Management solution is part of the Company’s broader platform, which also includes traceability and supply chain solutions. The platform connects thousands of retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, and food manufacturers across the U.S., providing a trusted infrastructure for data exchange and risk management throughout the food supply chain.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is a premium specialty grocery retailer based in Southern California, celebrated for its curated selection of organic, natural, and sustainably sourced food and wellness products. With a loyal customer base and a reputation for uncompromising quality standards, Erewhon has become one of the most influential names in specialty retail. For more information, visit www.erewhon.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE: TRAK) is an AI-powered, integrated platform that connects retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, and food manufacturers through a suite of applications designed to reduce risk, support regulatory compliance, strengthen operational controls, and protect brand integrity. The ReposiTrak platform serves as a shared system of record across its solution areas, maintaining and synchronizing complex supplier and customer data to enable secure, accurate, and scalable information exchange.

ReposiTrak’s solutions are organized into three core product families: traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions. Through its scalable, cloud-based platform and U.S.-based team of experts, the Company helps organizations streamline operations, improve data transparency, and meet evolving regulatory requirements across the food supply chain.

For more information, visit www.repositrak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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