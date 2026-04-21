AllClear Repair Services Named Authorized Service Center for CEF Industries, Expanding C-130 Component Repair Support

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Repair Services (ACRS), an AllClear company and a leading provider of military aircraft repair and sustainment solutions, has been named an authorized service center for CEF Industries for select C-130 components, expanding its role in supporting global C-130 operators.

As an authorized service center, ACRS is qualified to perform repairs on designated C-130 components in accordance with CEF standards, ensuring consistent quality, compliance, and traceability for operators.

This designation enhances ACRS’ repair capabilities while enabling CEF to expand its authorized service network to meet increasing demand for high-quality sustainment solutions.

“Being named a CEF authorized service center reflects the strength of our technical expertise and our commitment to supporting operators with dependable, compliant repair solutions,” said Brent Wisch, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development. “The C-130 remains a mission-critical platform worldwide, and this designation allows us to deliver the speed, quality, and consistency operators expect.”

ACRS will support CEF by increasing authorized repair capacity, reducing turnaround times, and providing operators with a trusted, authorized repair option in key regions. This added capability ensures CEF’s products are consistently supported with timely, high-quality service across its installed base, while maintaining strict quality and compliance standards.

The designation reinforces both organizations’ shared focus on delivering consistent, compliant sustainment solutions that support long-term C-130 fleet readiness worldwide.

About AllClear Repair Services

AllClear Repair Services is an FAA, EASA, CEF, and Honeywell authorized repair station and certified military MRO (ISO9001, AS9110), specializing in the repair and overhaul of engine driven compressors and a full range of mechanical, electro-mechanical, instruments, pneumatic, hydraulic, APU, landing gear, wheels, brakes, and fuel system components, including accessory class III components and instrument class I, II, and III. With in-house capabilities that include a dedicated paint shop, fabrication, tooling development, and engineering services, AllClear Repair Services delivers end-to-end repair solutions under one roof. The company also provides repair management solutions through a global network of OEM partners and MRO service centers, offering customers faster turnaround times, competitive pricing, and comprehensive repair coverage

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear Aerospace & Defense is a leading provider of mission-ready sustainment solutions for military aviation. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear supports the U.S. military and allied nations with a comprehensive set of aftermarket capabilities that include OEM-authorized parts distribution, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, manufacturing, and logistics solutions. Our integrated model and OEM partnerships ensure reliable, cost-effective support across the world's most widely used military aircraft platforms.

With more than 30 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience, AllClear remains focused on one mission: keeping militaries mission ready. Learn more at GoAllClear.com

About CEF Industries

CEF Industries, LLC designs and manufactures mechanical and electro-mechanical aerospace components. It has over 80 years of experience providing these products to the aerospace industry. Capabilities include primary and secondary flight control actuation, utility actuation, actuated landing lights, compressors for potable and waste water systems, pumps for avionics cooling, gear boxes for actuation drive systems, and mechanical components for cargo handling systems. CEF’s manufacturing facility is located in Addison, IL.