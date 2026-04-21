GitLab Collaborates with AWS to Bring Agentic DevSecOps to Enterprise Teams Using Their Existing Amazon Bedrock Accounts and Spend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced a deepened integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Joint customers can now route GitLab Duo Agent Platform inference through Amazon Bedrock, powering agentic DevSecOps with the Amazon Bedrock models, IAM policies, and AWS spending commitments they already have in place.

As AI agents generate more code, merge requests, and pipeline activity, enterprises need the governance and auditability to keep pace without building a parallel infrastructure stack. For organizations that have already standardized on AWS, this integration brings GitLab Duo Agent Platform into their existing environment, from approved models in Amazon Bedrock, to access controls in IAM, and usage that counts toward existing AWS spend. There's no new vendor risk assessment, no separate model endpoint to provision, and no additional billing relationship to manage.

GitLab's orchestration layer adds workflow-level governance on top of what Amazon Bedrock already enforces at the model level. GitLab is already the system of record for merge requests, pipelines, and security findings, which means admin-defined policies control which models agents can call, audit logs capture every agent action alongside the code it produced, and teams can establish approved configurations so agents operate consistently across projects and regions.

This integration builds on GitLab's recent Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capability for Self-Managed customers. With BYOM, teams route inference from a self-hosted AI Gateway directly to Amazon Bedrock in their own AWS environment, so source code and inference traffic never leave the customer's network boundary. Teams that have fine-tuned models on Amazon Bedrock can use those directly. Teams that prefer GitLab-managed models, now including the latest Anthropic Claude models available on Amazon Bedrock, can use those instead. GitLab handles the orchestration and governance regardless of which path a team chooses.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform is billed per request from a shared organizational pool of GitLab Credits, with no per-seat pricing. For customers purchasing GitLab through AWS Marketplace, those credits draw down existing AWS spend commitments, which makes scaling agentic AI a capacity decision within an existing contract.

To learn more about this collaboration, please read the GitLab blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“As an organization standardizing on Amazon Bedrock for generative AI, GitLab Duo Agent Platform with Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) will let us apply AI across our software delivery lifecycle while keeping inference traffic and code within our AWS environment,” said Yoshiki Matsuda, chief operating officer, Fixstars Corporation . “ At Fixstars, we view AI as central to modern software development—and our own Fixstars AIBooster has already driven significant improvements in both the quality and speed of our application development. What drew us to the Bring Your Own Model approach is GitLab's ability to orchestrate, secure, and govern workflows on top of the Bedrock investments and controls we already trust, without requiring a separate AI stack.”

. At Fixstars, we view AI as central to modern software development—and our own Fixstars AIBooster has already driven significant improvements in both the quality and speed of our application development. What drew us to the Bring Your Own Model approach is GitLab's ability to orchestrate, secure, and govern workflows on top of the Bedrock investments and controls we already trust, without requiring a separate AI stack.” “GitLab Duo Agent Platform on Amazon Bedrock means customers can deploy agentic AI for software development without standing up new infrastructure, negotiating new contracts, or rethinking their security posture,” said Rahul Pathak, vice president, data & AI GTM at AWS . “It runs inside their existing AWS environment — same IAM policies, same compliance controls, same spending commitments. That’s how AI adoption should work.”

. “It runs inside their existing AWS environment — same IAM policies, same compliance controls, same spending commitments. That’s how AI adoption should work.” “Most enterprise leaders I talk to want to adopt agentic AI without building a second stack next to the cloud environment they already use,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer at GitLab. “For AWS customers, this integration makes that possible. GitLab Duo Agent Platform runs through Amazon Bedrock accounts they already manage, governed by policies they already enforce, and funded by commitments they've already made. AI adoption scales when it fits into decisions already made, not when it asks teams to make new ones."

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.