Osaic Expands Empowered Independence Channel with Pointes North Wealth Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that Pointes North Wealth Management (“Pointes North”), led by managing partners Nathan Auclair and Brent Balloch, CFP®, CHFC® has joined its Empowered Independence channel. The firm, which oversees more than $500 million in client assets, is transitioning from an independent model to Osaic’s W-2 structure.

Innovative Financial Group, an Osaic office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ), played a central role in facilitating the transition and helping design a structure aligned with Pointes North’s long-term goals.

Based in Salem, New Hampshire, Pointes North has built a strong reputation for delivering personalized financial guidance and long-term client relationships. Auclair, who has been affiliated with Osaic since 1994, brings a long-standing connection to the firm, reinforcing continuity while positioning the business for its next phase of growth.

Joining the Empowered Independence channel allows the team to spend less time on administrative responsibilities and more time deepening client relationships and growing their practice. It also provides additional flexibility as Pointes North plans for the long-term evolution of its business, including greater optionality for succession, while maintaining continuity for clients and positioning the firm to benefit from Osaic’s scale, infrastructure and resources.

“Innovative Financial Group has built a reputation for helping advisors think strategically about the future of their businesses, and this partnership reflects that commitment,” said Brian Heapps, founder of Innovative Financial Group. “Brent and Nathan have built an outstanding firm, and we were pleased to work closely with them and Osaic to develop a thoughtful path forward that supports their long-term vision.”

Osaic’s Empowered Independence channel enables advisors to operate within a W-2 structure while maintaining a high degree of autonomy, supported by the firm’s integrated platform, technology, and operational resources.

“We are excited to welcome Pointes North into the Empowered Independence channel,” said Cindy Hamel, Head of the Empowered Independence Channel at Osaic. “We’ve designed this channel to reduce operational complexity while giving advisors access to the scale, resources and support they need to build enduring businesses. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing flexible affiliation options that help advisors grow, evolve and serve their clients more effectively.”

The transition is expected to be seamless for clients, with no disruption to services, relationships, or investment strategies.

“We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and remain deeply committed to serving them and their families for generations to come,” said Auclair and Balloch. “This structure allows us to focus more of our time and energy where it matters most; our clients. It also gives us greater flexibility as we think about the future of our business.”

Pointes North is the latest in a growing wave of transitions to Osaic’s Empowered Independence channel, joining $1.1 billion Veater Financial Group and $1.2 billion Bard Financial Services.

To learn more about Osaic, please visit Osaic.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.