Expensify Partners With IOCP to Expand Access to Modern Spend Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced it has partnered with the Institute of Commercial Payments (IOCP) for the 2026-2027 cycle and will participate in the 2026 IOCP Annual Commercial Card and Payment Conference, taking place April 27-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Expensify’s partnership with IOCP reflects a shared focus on advancing commercial card programs. At the conference, Expensify will exhibit, sponsor a general session, and present its Bring Your Own Card (BYOC) program, which enables businesses to connect existing bank-issued corporate cards to Expensify. BYOC is designed for companies that want modern spend management without changing their card programs, delivering real-time visibility, spend controls, and automated expense management with setup that takes minutes.

“Commercial card program managers have spent years building relationships with their banks, and they should be able to extend those investments with modern tools,” said Daniel Vidal, Chief Strategy Officer at Expensify. “BYOC allows companies to connect their existing corporate cards to Expensify and gain real-time controls, automation, and visibility in minutes. IOCP brings together the professionals shaping this space, making it a natural place to share this approach.”

"We're thrilled to welcome Expensify as a Year-Round Partner Sponsor and look forward to their participation at the Annual Conference in Scottsdale," said Laura Flandrick, CPCP, CPA, Institute of Commercial Payments managing director. "Expensify brings a timely message to the IOCP community as well as the broader Commercial Payments industry. Many program managers seek modern spend management tools that work with their existing bank relationships, an approach reflected in solutions like Expensify’s BYOC program."

As part of the conference program, Vidal will deliver a general session presentation introducing BYOC to an audience of commercial card and payments professionals. Expensify will also sponsor the general session and demonstrate how its platform helps companies enhance existing financial infrastructure.

Key capabilities of Expensify’s BYOC program include:

Configurable spend controls based on merchant, amount, and budget

Real-time transaction alerts and visibility across card activity

Automatic transaction syncing and receipt matching

AI-powered expense coding and reconciliation

Connectivity with thousands of financial institutions worldwide

The IOCP community includes more than 19,000 commercial card and payment professionals. The annual conference convenes program managers, issuers, and industry stakeholders to share best practices and explore developments in commercial payments.

For more information about Expensify’s BYOC solution, visit https://use.expensify.com/bring-your-own-cards.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.