UserTesting Brings Real Customer Feedback into Figma with AI-Powered Embedded Solution for Design Validation, Now Generally Available

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, the leading provider of customer insights for the enterprise, today announced the general availability of the UserTesting for Figma plugin, allowing designers and builders to get user feedback without ever leaving Figma. By combining AI-powered test creation and analysis with real human insight, the integration enables product, design, and research teams to move from prototype to insight faster—validating ideas earlier, reducing rework, and making more confident decisions before development begins.

As teams accelerate digital product development with AI, the risk of moving quickly without customer validation has also increased. UserTesting for Figma addresses that challenge by combining AI-generated test plans with real human feedback, helping teams bring speed and confidence to design decisions without leaving their workflow.

First introduced in January, UserTesting for Figma enables teams to launch tests directly from Figma prototypes and use AI to automatically generate complete test plans in seconds, including instructions, tasks, and follow-up questions. This allows teams to move from concept to validation faster while maintaining research quality.

By combining AI-powered test creation and analysis with real human feedback, UserTesting for Figma allows teams to:

Generate AI-powered test plans directly from Figma prototypes

Launch tests without leaving the design workflow

Capture real human reactions early to compare design variations and identify the most intuitive experience before development begins

Speed alignment and stakeholder buy-in by grounding design decisions in real user feedback

Access customer insights in the Figma canvas via the Results API to improve AI-assisted development workflows

“AI is changing how quickly teams can create and ship, but speed without customer understanding creates risk,” said Jennifer Artabane, Vice President of Product Management at UserTesting. “With UserTesting for Figma, we’re combining AI-powered test creation with real human insight directly inside the design workflow so teams can validate ideas while they’re still forming, reduce rework, and move forward with confidence.”

The release reflects UserTesting’s broader strategy to embed AI-powered customer insight across the workflows where modern teams design, build, and make decisions.

CarMax, for example, used UserTesting for Figma to refine an important step in its digital shopping & appraisal experiences, testing multiple approaches to structuring complex, multi-step forms to determine what felt most intuitive for customers.

“Designing a seamless experience is critical for our customers. With UserTesting for Figma, we were able to evaluate different ways of structuring a complex, multistep form early in the design process and quickly understand what felt most intuitive,” said Logan Morris, Senior Manager of User Research at CarMax. “That feedback helped us simplify the experience and move forward with greater confidence.”

Early adopters are seeing measurable impact, from faster alignment across teams to more confident design decisions and streamlined user experiences. Teams are also using the integration to simplify complex experiences and reduce friction for end users, identifying where users struggle and refining flows in real time.

“With UserTesting for Figma, we are able to quickly test and refine our flows, identify where users are getting stuck, and streamline the experience before development,” said Lee Summerfield, Head of UX at AJ Bell. “It has helped us deliver a more seamless experience for our customers.”

UserTesting for Figma is available today, helping teams combine AI speed with real human insight to validate designs earlier and build with greater confidence. To learn more, visit here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is the leading customer insights solution, enabling organizations to make confident decisions by understanding how real people experience their products, services, and ideas. The company's AI-powered platform provides on-demand access to diverse perspectives through a global participant network and flexible recruitment options. UserTesting delivers end-to-end capabilities from participant recruitment through AI-driven insight generation, helping design, product, marketing and research teams make better, smarter decisions, improve stakeholder alignment, and drive measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.usertesting.com.