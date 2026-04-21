ValGenesis Partners with Westbourne to Expand Digital Validation Services for Life Sciences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in digital validation lifecycle management, and Westbourne, a life sciences-focused IT services and engineering company, have formed a strategic partnership to expand global customer services for digital validation solutions.

This partnership brings together ValGenesis’ digital validation technology and Westbourne’s experience in deploying and operating validated systems across laboratory and manufacturing environments. Share

Under the partnership, the ValGenesis platform streamlines compliance and quality processes, while Westbourne provides implementation, integration, configuration, and ongoing support. Westbourne delivers IT and operational technology services for pharmaceutical labs and manufacturing environments, backed by strong scientific and regulatory expertise. It supports life sciences organizations from startups to international manufacturers with global remote IT service desk support and on-site services, along with specialized laboratory and manufacturing IT services at client facilities across Ireland, the United States, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom.

ValGenesis is an innovator in digital validation. Its platform supports more than 100,000 GMP systems across 28 countries and serves more than 30 of the top 50 global life sciences companies with fully digital, risk-based validation software.

“This partnership brings together ValGenesis’ digital validation technology and Westbourne’s experience in deploying and operating validated systems across laboratory and manufacturing environments,” said Seamus McGrath, general manager at Westbourne. “Together, our goal is to ensure customers benefit from best-in-class technology and support—enabling faster validation, sustained compliance, and continuous audit readiness.”

“Westbourne brings deep technical expertise and real-world experience in regulated laboratory and manufacturing environments,” said Michael Naimoli, vice president of channel partner strategy at ValGenesis. “Together, we provide customers with cutting-edge technology and the implementation strength and operational support required to accelerate digital validation programs and deliver measurable business outcomes.”

About Westbourne

Founded more than 30 years ago by CEO John O’Sullivan, Westbourne provides technical, scientific, and regulatory expertise to the pharmaceutical industry. Its team of engineers and scientists partners with clients to design, implement, and support customized solutions that enhance patient safety, improve quality, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Focused on industry best practices and GxP compliance, Westbourne delivers services ranging from design and process re-engineering to implementation and validation, with specialization in pharmaceutical digital transformation, laboratory and manufacturing systems, on-site IT, validation, and global service desk support. For more information, visit westbourneit.com.

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit valgenesis.com.