PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payfinia, an independent payment services firm providing an open payments framework, today announced a strategic partnership with Dunedin, Fla.-based Achieva Credit Union (‘Achieva’ – $3B in assets and more than 200K members), marked by the credit union’s investment in the Payfinia Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO). The collaboration supports Achieva’s commitment to accelerating payments innovation, delivering instant payment capabilities, and shaping the future of fintech solutions within the credit union movement.

Achieva Credit Union invests in Payfinia CUSO to expand Real-Time Payment capabilities to bring faster, more seamless payment options to CU members and businesses. Share

“Partnering with Payfinia is an important step in Achieva’s long-term digital transformation strategy,” said Tracy Ingram, CTO, Achieva Credit Union, and Board Member of the Payfinia CUSO. “This investment in the CUSO allows us to deliver faster payments, modernize our entire payments ecosystem and play a role in shaping what payments look like for credit unions in the future.”

Achieva will use Payfinia’s Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform to support real-time payments. Built on an open and flexible architecture, IPX enables the credit union to advance payment initiatives across both consumer and business channels, extend real-time loan disbursements through integration with loan origination systems, streamline connectivity with fintech partners, and unify fraud and risk management controls across payment workflows through third-party service connections already in IPX.

The partnership allows Achieva to support new and emerging payment options, including digital wallets such as Paze, QR code-based payments, and enhancements to peer-to-peer (P2P) services. Achieva is also advancing its strategy to deliver instant payment capabilities for business members as demand for faster commercial payments continues to grow.

Through this collaboration, Achieva gains a hands-on role in guiding Payfinia’s product roadmap, enhancement priorities, and market direction in the future.

Key benefits of the partnership and CUSO investment include:

Streamlined enablement of an embedded digital payments portfolio within an open framework;

Unified fraud management across multiple payment workflows via IPX and associated third-party tools;

Accelerated payments innovation and use-case expansion through fintech integrations;

Lower operational costs and improved transparency by migrating traditional payments to instant payment rails; and

Ongoing influence over Payfinia’s segmentation strategy and roadmap for credit union success.

Keith Riddle, General Manager, Payfinia, said, “Achieva represents the type of forward-thinking institution that is critical to driving meaningful change in the payments landscape. Its investment in the CUSO and adoption of IPX reflect a shared vision for a more open, connected, and innovation-driven future. Together, we are enabling credit unions to compete more effectively while delivering faster, more secure payment experiences to its members.”

About Achieva Credit Union

Achieva Credit Union was founded in 1937 in Pinellas County, Florida. Today, it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and has more than $3 billion in assets and 26 branches serving more than 200,00 members. For more information about Achieva Credit Union, visit www.achievacu.com.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is an independent payments company, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Payfinia’s flagship product offering, the Instant Payments Xchange (IPX), is a secure, scalable and affordable real-time money movement service. Additionally, Payfinia partners with third-party digital providers to integrate instant payments with traditional payment and money movement solutions, extending the technology provider’s capabilities, while also providing community financial institutions (CFIs) a more robust payments ecosystem. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.