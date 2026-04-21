NIQ and Stirista Announce Collaboration to Advance Privacy-Safe Audience Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, and Stirista, a provider of identity-driven marketing solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop new audience solutions, media planning capabilities, and activation use cases for advertisers and brands.

Through the relationship, NIQ and Stirista will enhance their abilities to develop robust audience definitions, improve campaign planning, and support marketing performance across channels. The collaboration also enables marketers to harness modeled intent data and purchase-based insights to activate campaigns through Stirista’s platform.

As part of the relationship, NIQ will use insights informed by the collaboration with Stirista to advance its consumer research and analytics, strengthening how it supports audience design and planning. Specifically, Stirista will contribute privacy-safe consumer insights related to mobile device usage, professional status, and digital media consumption. Informed by these insights, NIQ will enhance its audience design and segmentation capabilities within its privacy-safe consumer framework.

“Today’s advertisers need to move seamlessly from insight to action without compromising privacy,” said Josh Pisano, General Manager of Global Media, NIQ. “By combining NIQ’s intelligence with Stirista’s activation platform, we’re enabling brands to plan smarter and activate with greater confidence across the media ecosystem.”

NIQ will provide Stirista with aggregated, omni-channel shopper insights. That intelligence strengthens Stirista’s identity-based insights and informs activation workflows within Stirista’s platform, allowing marketers to reach audiences across CTV, email, and digital without needing to rebuild them across systems.

“By leveraging NIQ’s purchase-based insights, Stirista can better design audiences and activate them through its platform and partners, particularly for CPG brands,” said Ajay Gupta, Stirista CEO and Founder. “These audiences are informed by consumer purchase insights that complement our modeled intent signals, enabling more effective targeting across programmatic media and targeted email campaigns.”

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

© 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista helps brands increase loyalty and acquire new customers across digital, email, CTV, and social channels. For more information, visit www.stirista.com.