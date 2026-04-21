LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avem Partners (“Avem”), a private equity firm focused on lower middle market aerospace and defense businesses, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Precision Aircraft Machining Company, Inc. (“PAMCO”). True West Capital Partners, alongside several prominent family offices, and other high net-worth individuals provided capital in support of this acquisition, which included significant investment from Avem principals and several aerospace industry executives.

Avem Partners Completes Acquisition of PAMCO. Expands Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Platform. Share

The acquisition further advances Avem's strategy to build a scaled aerospace and defense platform through investments in highly engineered precision manufacturing businesses with strong technical capabilities, long-standing customer relationships, and mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1980 and based in Sun Valley, California, PAMCO is a leading manufacturer of “source controlled” fluid conveyance fittings serving the aerospace, defense, and space industries. The company has developed a strong reputation over more than four decades as a reliable supplier of tight-tolerance, highly engineered components.

Under Avem's ownership, PAMCO will benefit from Avem's operational expertise, industry experience, and long-term investment approach. Avem intends to support the company in expanding production capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency, and pursuing organic/inorganic growth opportunities within the aerospace and defense sector.

“We are excited to welcome PAMCO to the Avem platform,” said Mike Fourticq of Avem Partners. “PAMCO is a strong addition to our aerospace and defense manufacturing platform, with deep technical capabilities, a long history of quality performance, and a highly skilled team. We look forward to partnering with management to invest in the business and support its continued growth,” said Brian Leibl of Avem.

“Joining the Avem platform represents an exciting next chapter for PAMCO,” said Kim Pisano, President of PAMCO. “For more than 40 years, PAMCO has been committed to delivering precision-machined components for critical aerospace, defense, and space applications. The partnership with Avem will allow us to build on our strong foundation and continue to expand our capabilities and customer support.”

ABOUT AVEM PARTNERS

Avem Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in and partnering with lower middle market aerospace and defense businesses. The firm works closely with management teams to support operational improvement, organic growth, and strategic expansion, with a focus on building long-term value.

www.avempartners.com

ABOUT TRUE WEST CAPITAL PARTNERS

True West Capital Partners is a West Coast-based investment firm that provides flexible and creative growth capital to middle-market companies throughout the U.S. True West Capital Partners typically makes investments in businesses with proven management teams, strong barriers to entry, sustainable competitive advantages, and high free cash flows.

www.truewestcp.com

ABOUT PAMCO

Precision Aircraft Machining Company, Inc. (“PAMCO”), founded in 1980 and based in Sun Valley, California, is a precision manufacturing company specializing in “source controlled” fittings for aerospace, defense, and space applications. The company serves leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across commercial aerospace, defense, and space programs and is known for its commitment to quality, precision, and reliability in mission-critical components.