Voyager Expands Global Footprint in Commercial Space

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) today announced a signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. The strategic cooperation will advance the Voyager Institute for Space, Technology and Advancement (VISTA) science park ecosystem, fusing commercial innovation with international partners to advance in-space research and manufacturing.

“The commercial space economy is an international story,” said Jeffrey Manber, special representative to the chairman and CEO, Voyager. “Partnering with Yonsei University connects one of the world’s most dynamic research and technology markets directly to VISTA. That’s the global commercial model we’re building, partnership by partnership.”

Under the MOU, Voyager and Yonsei University will develop research programs and applications for public and private sector use. This includes reserved research resources, tenant opportunities and cross-border collaboration within the VISTA ecosystem, positioning the university alongside Fortune 500 companies, pioneering startups and governmental agencies.

Yonsei University is one of South Korea’s top three most respected research institutions and is 50th in QS World University Rankings 2026. The MOU with Voyager brings this talent and research capacity into the VISTA ecosystem.

VISTA is the first-of-its-kind U.S. science park dedicated to in-space research, manufacturing and services, located on the campus of The Ohio State University. VISTA unites aerospace companies, fast-moving startups, leading academic institutions and government agencies in a dynamic, platform-agnostic ecosystem built to accelerate discovery, collaboration and commercialization. With access to the International Space Station and future commercial space platforms, VISTA tenants develop next-generation space-based technologies and services across civil, commercial and national security markets. For more information, visit vistaspacepark.com.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Technologies, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to sustain and generate growth, ability to generate a sustainable order rate for its products and services and develop new technologies to meet customer needs, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.