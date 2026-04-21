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Attain Finance Upsizes Canadian SPV Credit Facility

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attain Finance (“Attain” or the “Company”), a leading consumer finance company, today announced the successful upsizing of its LendDirect Trust, Series 2026-1 credit facility to C$300 million, representing a C$100 million increase from the previous facility size, putting the LendDirect Trust total capacity at C$550 million.

The expanded facility provides additional capacity to support Attain’s continued growth in Canada, while also providing enhanced financial flexibility to execute on strategic initiatives within the Company's target markets.

“We are very pleased to successfully upsize our credit facility for LendDirect by C$100 million, which further strengthens our liquidity position in Canada,” said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Attain Finance. “The additional capacity gives us even greater flexibility to meet customer demand in Canada while supporting our long-term growth objectives. Further, today’s upsizing reflects both our team's ability to consistently execute and the continued confidence of our lending partners.”

About Attain

Attain Finance is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 50 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers with a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. Our brands include Heights Finance in the United States and LendDirect and Cash Money in Canada.

For more information about Attain Finance, please visit www.attainfinance.com.

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Media Contact
Attain Finance: IR@attainfinance.com

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Contacts

Media Contact
Attain Finance: IR@attainfinance.com

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