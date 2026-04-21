American University of Antigua (AUA) Selects Druid AI to Deploy Agentic AI Across Student Support, Recruitment and Retention

NEW YORK & COOLIDGE, Antigua--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druid AI, a global leader in conversational and agentic AI, and the American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) today announced a partnership to deploy AI-powered agents designed to strengthen student recruitment, streamline admissions operations and improve student retention.

"Medical education demands a higher standard of student support, and AUA shares our belief that AI should enhance human connection rather than replace it,” said Joseph Kim, CEO of Druid AI. Share

AUA will implement Druid AI's agentic platform across multiple functions, starting with a proactive outbound agent that engages prospective students through WhatsApp, text, email and chat. The agent identifies missing application documents and outstanding deadlines, then automatically follows up, logging all activity and conversation data in the university's Salesforce system. Additional deployments will include a general inquiries agent and a student success tool that identifies enrolled students who may be struggling academically and connects them with advisors before they fall behind.

The partnership marks Druid AI's first deployment in medical higher education and expands the company's footprint beyond its other existing university relationships in the U.S., in Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

“Medical education demands a higher standard of student support, and AUA shares our belief that AI should enhance human connection rather than replace it,” said Joseph Kim, CEO of Druid AI. “This partnership demonstrates that enterprise-grade agentic AI can move at the speed institutions need, delivering a production-ready solution in weeks, not semesters.”

AUA President, Dr. Peter Bell, stated that “AUA has been on the forefront of exploring and using VR and AI to foster the success of our students for some time. The collaboration with Druid AI is the next exciting step in the institution’s journey.”

AUA, part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), is an international university based in the Caribbean offering a medical program in a competitive environment. The university pursued the partnership to differentiate its approach to student engagement and gain a competitive advantage through technology that augments its admissions and advising teams rather than replacing them.

“Our students choose AUA because they want to become physicians, and everything we do should help them get there,” said Sheikh Sadiq, executive vice president of strategy and COO at AUA. “We evaluated this technology not as a replacement for our team but as a way to reach every prospective and current student with the right information at the right time. That kind of personalized support at scale is what sets us apart in a competitive market.”

The deal moved from first conversation to a signed contract in 45 days, a timeline that reflects AUA's commitment and Druid AI's ability to deploy quickly in higher education environments. The platform integrates with the university's existing Salesforce and Vonage systems.

Druid AI serves more than 250 enterprises globally and was recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. The company's platform supports more than 100 languages and integrates with existing enterprise systems and robotic process automation technologies.

About Druid AI

Druid AI (druidai.com) is redefining how enterprises unlock human potential through agentic AI that actually works. Centered on the Druid Conductor for intelligent orchestration, its end-to-end platform empowers organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI agents that turn complexity into clarity, enhance experiences, accelerate outcomes, and drive measurable ROI with enterprise-grade governance and security. Guided by a mission to make work more human, Druid AI partners with global teams to transform automation into collaboration and innovation into impact. Since 2018, the company has built a strong ecosystem of over 250 partners and 350 clients across industries.

About the American University of Antigua College of Medicine

The American University of Antigua (AUA), a member of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, is a fully accredited international university medical school located in Coolidge, Antigua, that prepares students for careers in medicine through a rigorous curriculum and clinical training. For more information, visit www.auamed.org.