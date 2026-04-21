Lydian Energy Acquires Atlas North Portfolio from Hanwha Renewables

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lydian Energy (“Lydian”), an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale power infrastructure projects, today announced it has acquired Hanwha Renewables’ approximately 1.5 GW solar/BESS Atlas North portfolio, one of the largest solar plus energy storage projects in North America, consisting of four late-stage projects. Lydian is backed by Excelsior Energy Capital (“Excelsior”), a leading independent North American clean energy investor.

The Atlas North portfolio totals over 1,000 MW of solar generating capacity with 450 MW / 1,800 MWh of battery storage. The projects include a 500 kV generation-tie transmission line spanning up to two miles, which connects the solar and BESS facilities to the regional CAISO grid via the Cielo Azul Switchyard and the Ten West Link transmission line. The vast majority of electricity and capacity from Atlas North is contracted for long-term offtake with California load-serving entities.

“Atlas North represents Lydian’s largest investment to date. We are excited to build on our momentum as a firm and bring this ambitious project to life,” said Emre Ersenkal, CEO at Lydian Energy. “The Atlas North facilities will bring much needed renewable power to the region.”

“We remain deeply committed to the continued development of clean energy in the U.S., particularly solar and battery storage, which are proven and reliable sources,” said Chris Moakley, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Excelsior Energy Capital and Chair of the Board at Lydian Energy.

Lydian’s current portfolio includes 18 solar and storage projects totaling 4.4 GW of capacity. Lydian continues to work alongside banking, regulatory, and community stakeholders to deliver scalable infrastructure aligned with regional needs and policy objectives.

About Lydian Energy

Lydian Energy, based in Washington, DC, is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale power infrastructure projects. With the backing of Excelsior Energy Capital, Lydian’s experienced team of energy infrastructure professionals focuses on developing high-potential mid- to late-stage power generation assets across North America. For more information, please visit www.lydianenergy.com. Follow Lydian Energy on LinkedIn.

About Excelsior Energy Capital

Excelsior Energy Capital is a clean energy infrastructure fund focused on middle-market investments in wind, solar and battery storage plants, and businesses across North America. The highly specialized team brings over 100 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the firm was founded in 2017 with two active funds totaling over $1.5 billion of equity capital. For more information, visit www.excelsiorcapital.com.

About Hanwha Renewables

Hanwha Renewables is a U.S. utility-scale energy developer advancing solar and battery energy storage projects across key markets. The company delivers investment-grade renewable assets through integrated project development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) execution, and disciplined technical delivery. Guided by a vision to enable a world where innovative energy solutions power better living, Hanwha Renewables focuses on scalable projects that support grid reliability and long-term power system needs.