Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday Fall on the Same Day as Old El Paso Celebrates Rare "Taco Totality" with Exclusive Merch and Tacos for Fans Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time since 2020, Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday fall on the same day, creating what Old El Paso is calling “Taco Totality,” a rare taco eclipse where two taco-filled occasions align – and won’t again until 2037.

To mark the historic crossover and to help fans fully experience Taco Totality, Old El Paso is dropping a limited-edition Taco Totality Gear Box packed with the new Old El Paso TABASCO® Sauce flavored Taco Shells and taco-inspired essentials, designed to protect every bite during the taco eclipse. Each box includes:

Old El Paso TABASCO ® Sauce flavored Taco Shells: Bringing a tangy heat and signature pepper kick that’ll turn taco nights into a fiery spectacle just in time for May 5.

Bringing a tangy heat and signature pepper kick that’ll turn taco nights into a fiery spectacle just in time for May 5. A Taco Totality T-shirt because taco nights tend to leave a few saucy souvenirs behind, and a backup outfit is key.

because taco nights tend to leave a few saucy souvenirs behind, and a backup outfit is key. A Totality Neck Pillow engineered for peak taco tilt because gravity has no place in your taco experience — not when everything is aligned.

engineered for peak taco tilt because gravity has no place in your taco experience — not when everything is aligned. Multi-Spectrum Taco Shield Glasses to protect your eyes from onions, jalapeños and other high-risk toppings while chopping, slicing and assembling.

“We take tacos very seriously, and Taco Totality is a chance to really celebrate with our biggest fans,” said Meredith Nelson Uram, Business Unit Director for Old El Paso at General Mills. “People can always count on Old El Paso for taco night essentials, but now we’re taking care of the little details — like shield glasses, because chopping onions is no joke.”

To help everyone get ready for the taco eclipse, Old El Paso tapped actor Randy Havens, known for his role as a beloved science teacher in a popular sci-fi drama, to explain the rare taco phenomenon through a series of short educational social videos.

Anyone planning their Taco Totality menu can stock up on Old El Paso favorites, including shells, beans, sauces, rice and the new out-of-this-world Old El Paso Stand ‘N Stuff Taco Shells and Taco Seasoning made with the flavor of TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce, available now nationwide. And since Taco Totality only comes around once in a while, limited time offers like “Save for Cinco” on Ibotta and bonus points on Fetch make it easier to go back for seconds (or thirds).

The collaboration between Old El Paso® x TABASCO® Brand was facilitated by IMG Licensing.

For more information about Taco Totality and a chance to win a Gear Box, visit Tacototality.com and follow @OldElPaso on Instagram and @OldElPaso_Official on TikTok.

*To receive savings via Ibotta, purchase qualifying Old El Paso products between April 21, 2026 and May 5, 2026, then redeem offers in the Ibotta app by submitting your receipt in accordance with app instructions. Offers valid on select shells, beans, sauces and rice, while supplies last, for a total value of up to $5. Limit redemptions as specified in the Ibotta app. Registration and use of the Ibotta app subject to its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. See Ibotta app for full details.

**To earn rewards via Fetch, purchase qualifying Old El Paso products between April 17, 2026 and May 5, 2026, then open the free Fetch Rewards app and scan your receipt within the offer period. (If you are not a current Fetch user, download the free Fetch Rewards app, open an account and follow instructions.) Offer valid while supplies last. Limit 1 redemption per Fetch Rewards account unless otherwise stated. Registration and use of the Fetch Rewards app subject to its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. See Fetch Rewards app for details.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in their state/jurisdiction of residence as of date of entry. Starts 10:00 a.m. ET on 9/23/25 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/9/25. For complete rules, visit: https://nationaltacoday.oldelpaso.com. Sponsored by General Mills.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

ABOUT MCILHENNY COMPANY AND TABASCO® BRAND

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 155 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet Chili Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce, TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce, and our new TABASCO® Salsa Picante. To learn more about how we #LightThingsUp please visit us at www.tabasco.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and LinkedIn.