Katch Named Premier Sponsor of 2026 AI Summit

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AI for Payment Integrity Community today announced that Katch, a leader in payment coordination and subrogation, will serve as the premier, Diamond Sponsor of the 2026 AI Summit, taking place October 6-7 in Atlanta. The Summit brings together nearly 100 senior executives from across payers, healthcare agencies, and PBMs around a shift already taking hold across the industry: moving from downstream payment recovery to earlier, more proactive intervention powered by AI.

As a premier sponsor, Katch will host the Summit’s opening reception at the Porsche Experience Center on October 6. The summit will feature a full day of programming, including keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and case study presentations, focused on how AI is being operationalized across payment integrity. Topics span the full spectrum of what payer executives are grappling with in 2026 — moving from fragmented, recovery-focused models to upstream intervention, redesigning provider engagement and education programs, balancing AI-driven fraud detection with network trust, navigating compliance and fiscal accountability in government programs, and overcoming the organizational barriers that keep AI initiatives stuck in pilot mode. Sessions feature candid perspectives from senior leaders across regional and national health plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations, Medicaid managed care plans, and government oversight bodies, alongside strategic insights from Gartner's healthcare AI practice and an industry-leading cost containment partner.

“Payment integrity is evolving from a reactive discipline to a proactive one,” said Musheer Ahmed, founder of the AI for PI Community. “Success now depends on stopping payment issues before they happen - an approach exemplified by partners like Katch.”

Just as elite drivers anticipate and respond before the turn, leading healthcare organizations are shifting toward earlier intervention points in the payment lifecycle. Katch's approach to proactive payment coordination embodies this shift left, using predictive analytics to help payers uncover savings before a claim is even paid.

“Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to reduce administrative burden while improving accuracy and strengthening provider relationships,” said Nicholas Hagness-Duren, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Katch. “We’re proud to support a Summit focused on practical strategies for acting earlier in the claims lifecycle and using AI to deliver smarter outcomes.”

For more information or to register, visit: https://aiforpaymentintegrity.com/ai-summit-2026/

About the AI Summit on Payment Integrity

The AI Summit is hosted by the AI for PI Community and brings together healthcare leaders focused on improving payment accuracy, reducing administrative burden, and operationalizing AI across the claims lifecycle. The Summit is designed for executives driving the shift from reactive recovery to proactive prevention.

About Katch

Katch helps health plans identify and resolve third-party liability before and after claims are paid. As the nation’s largest subrogation vendor, Katch combines deep expertise, advanced analytics, an AI-powered platform, and its hallmark Proactive Injury Coverage Coordination (PICC) service to enable earlier intervention and deliver stronger outcomes across the payment lifecycle. Learn more at https://katchiq.com/.