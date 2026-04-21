Modern Treasury Partners with Persona to Enhance Business Onboarding and Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced a partnership with Persona to enhance legal entity screening capabilities for businesses operating across the U.S. and globally. By integrating Persona’s identity verification and KYB workflows, Modern Treasury is expanding its compliance infrastructure to provide customers with more flexible, scalable onboarding.

“Partnering with Persona allows us to extend our capabilities further by giving our customers more flexibility in how they verify and onboard entities, without sacrificing the control and consistency they rely on.” Share

As payments become more embedded into software and AI lowers the barrier for bad actors, compliance requirements are becoming more complex. Teams need infrastructure that can adapt to new use cases, geographies, and regulatory expectations without requiring constant rework.

Modern Treasury’s platform already includes built-in compliance controls, rail connectivity, account infrastructure, and ledgering to support the full lifecycle of money movement. With Persona, customers gain an additional layer of identity verification and entity screening to support onboarding and compliance workflows.

The combined solution enables teams to:

Use flexible verification workflows for legal entity screening

Reduce manual reviews while maintaining strong compliance controls

Accelerate onboarding across geographies and customer types

Keep onboarding, payments, and ledger data consistent and auditable

Get customer live faster with Payments, Modern Treasury’s PSP

Compliance as a Competitive Advantage

By combining its native compliance infrastructure with Persona’s flexible identity layer, businesses can build onboarding systems that scale from day one, rather than relying on fragmented tools or retrofitting processes later.

“We’re focused on integrating strong compliance capabilities into our platform,” said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. “Partnering with Persona allows us to extend those capabilities further by giving our customers more flexibility in how they verify and onboard entities, without sacrificing the control and consistency they rely on.”

With this partnership, businesses using Modern Treasury’s PSP to build products across ACH, Wire, RTP, FedNow, Push-to-Card, and stablecoins can onboard and verify customers through a flexible compliance layer.

“Identity verification is not a one-size-fits-all problem, especially for businesses operating across markets and use cases,” said Rick Song, Co-Founder and CEO of Persona. “We’re excited to work with Modern Treasury to bring more adaptable verification workflows into their platform, helping customers scale onboarding while maintaining high standards for compliance.”

To learn more about how Modern Treasury’s PSP unifies onboarding, compliance, and payments infrastructure, visit moderntreasury.com/products/payments.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Persona

Persona is a leading identity platform that enables businesses to securely verify individuals and entities across a wide range of use cases. Through flexible, API-driven workflows, Persona helps companies build customized onboarding, KYB, and compliance processes that adapt to different customer types, geographies, and regulatory requirements. Persona serves leading fintechs, marketplaces, and enterprises, helping them reduce fraud, streamline onboarding, and scale global operations with confidence.

Learn more about Persona at www.withpersona.com.