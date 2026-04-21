MDT Releases Report on New Banno Custom Development Offering

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MDT, a CUSO that helps credit unions navigate complex financial technology ecosystems, today released a new whitepaper, Extending the Digital Frontier - How Custom Banno Development Creates Digital Differentiation for Credit Unions, which explores how MDT partnered with Embers Credit Union, headquartered in Marquette, Michigan, to extend and tailor the Banno digital banking experience through secure, scalable custom development.

MDT partnered with Embers Credit Union to extend and tailor the Banno digital banking experience through secure, scalable custom development. Share

Credit unions have long differentiated themselves through service, relationships, and community connection. Today, however, differentiation must also thrive in the digital channel. As digital banking platforms become increasingly standardized, many institutions are asking an important question: If everyone uses the same platform, how do we stand out?

The story illustrates the strategic value of customization, the infrastructure required to support it, and the broader implications for credit unions seeking to compete in a digital-first environment.

“We’re not trying to win any flat-out races, we’re just trying to run our own race in our own communities, and that means being able to nimbly deploy our services and our ideas digitally,” said David Black, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Embers Credit Union. “As we move forward, the ability to quickly shape digital experiences – not just plug them in off the shelf – will become one of the defining advantages for Embers and other community-focused credit unions who still need to compete in the digital space.”

“For MDT, this initiative represents more than a single client project. It reflects a broader evolution in how credit unions can approach digital innovation. Rather than relying solely on vendor roadmaps, institutions can begin building capabilities to experiment, iterate, and introduce new member-facing solutions more quickly,” said Matt Baaki, Chief Technology Officer at MDT.

To learn more, download the full report, Extending the Digital Frontier - How Custom Banno Development Creates Digital Differentiation for Credit Unions.

About MDT

MDT helps credit unions navigate complex financial technology ecosystems, ensuring they remain institutions of choice for members. In addition to hosting the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, MDT provides credit unions with the tools and technology needed to compete and grow. Committed to partnership, security, and compliance, MDT takes a collaborative approach to service—leveraging deep industry expertise to understand each institution’s unique needs and foster long-term success. MDT supports over 100 credit unions with cloud-based solutions, expert consulting, and digital transformation strategies. With MDT, credit unions across the country can more effectively implement technology, boost efficiencies, and enhance member service. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.