Infleqtion Selected by DARPA to Advance Next-Generation Heterogeneous Quantum Software

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, announced it has secured a $2 million contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) through the Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum (HARQ) program. The award supports the development of Multistaq, a next-generation platform designed for heterogeneous quantum systems composed of multiple qubit modalities. These heterogeneous quantum systems have the potential to accelerate scientific discovery, enhance national security decision-making, and support the development of more efficient energy, materials, and infrastructure solutions.

Infleqtion was selected to contribute to Technical Area 1, which focuses on breakthrough quantum circuit compilers that maximize the capabilities of heterogeneous qubit platforms. Multistaq builds on the principles behind the company’s industry-leading Superstaq™ multimodal compiler, implementing cross-modality and cross-layer optimization techniques to support next-generation quantum architectures.

By enabling efficient compilation across multiple quantum modalities, Multistaq is expected to unlock practical benefits from the advanced interconnect technologies under development in Technical Area 2. This approach aims to improve overall system performance and enable complex, high-value applications to run more efficiently in terms of time, energy, and computational resources.

“Building on the success of Superstaq, we are advancing the software foundation needed to unlock real-world performance gains and accelerate the deployment of mission-relevant quantum capabilities,” said Pranav Gokhale, Chief Technology Officer at Infleqtion. “We are combining the strengths of multiple qubit technologies under a unified platform In order to define the next phase of scalable quantum computing systems.”

Infleqtion’s participation in the 24-month HARQ program is a testament to its established “write-once, target-all” software foundation, which allows users to develop quantum applications that can be deployed across multiple hardware platforms. The effort will be supported by a world-class team spanning industry and academia, including collaborators from the University of Chicago.

With deep expertise in full-stack quantum system design and a strategic focus on hardware-software co-design, Infleqtion is uniquely positioned to advance scalable heterogeneous quantum computing.

To learn more about Infleqtion’s quantum computing software and hardware solutions, visit Infleqtion.com.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion’s full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company’s proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion’s systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world’s first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.