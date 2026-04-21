STP Investment Services and CAPIS Launch Coordinated Outsourced Trading and Operations Model for Buy-Side Firms

WEST CHESTER, Pa. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STP Investment Services (STP), a global provider of technology-enabled investment operations, fund administration, and compliance solutions, and CAPIS, an institutional brokerage firm that provides outsourced and supplemental trading services, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a coordinated outsourced model that integrates trade execution and investment operations support for buy-side firms.

As firms look to scale without expanding internal trading and operations teams, the traditional divide between outsourced trading and middle-office support is disappearing. Through this partnership, investment managers can access CAPIS’ outsourced or supplemental trading capabilities alongside STP’s tech-enabled investment operations outsourcing, creating a seamless experience across the entire trade lifecycle.

Together, STP and CAPIS will provide investment managers, ranging from emerging managers to established institutional firms, with a coordinated solution designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve business continuity, and support long-term strategic growth.

“Buy-side firms don’t want more vendors, they want integrated infrastructure,” said Jeff Hooks, Senior Vice President at STP Investment Services. “By partnering with CAPIS, we’re able to present a flexible, packaged solution that allows firms to outsource as much or as little as they need, whether that’s execution support, trade settlements, reconciliations, or broader middle-office functions. Our teams have already demonstrated how effectively we can work together behind the scenes to deliver a streamlined experience for clients.”

The partnership builds on a successful collaboration supporting a mutual investment manager client. In that engagement, STP and CAPIS worked closely to align data feeds and file structures so trading data could move efficiently into downstream operational workflows. By coordinating file formats, required data fields, and system requirements, the two firms reduced manual intervention and eliminated the need for the client to reconcile outputs between separate providers. The result was reduced operational friction, faster downstream processing, and a more scalable operating model.

“We're thrilled to partner with STP as we look to further streamline the trading lifecycle for our clients,” said Chris Hurley, SVP and Head of Institutional Sales at CAPIS. “By combining CAPIS' proven trade execution and commission management services with STP's middle- and back-office expertise, we’re offering clients a seamless experience that reduces complexity, strengthens oversight, and ensures that execution and post-trade processes move in lockstep.”

To shared clients, CAPIS will provide outsourced and supplemental trading services designed to function as an extension of a client’s trading desk. Investment managers may choose to outsource a discrete portion of their trading activity, use CAPIS as a contingency or overflow solution, or fully outsource execution depending on their business model. CAPIS supports global equities, fixed income, and derivatives trading, and brings extensive commission management expertise, including support for client commission arrangements and broker-vote objectives. Its ARC solution is designed to eliminate trade rotation for WRAP and SMA platforms by incorporating those orders into the primary block, with the goal of improving execution consistency and reducing performance disparity.

Additionally, STP will deliver tech-enabled middle-office and investment operations outsourcing solutions that integrate with clients’ existing systems. Through its BluePrint platform and experienced operations teams, STP supports a broad range of functions, including reconciliation, trade settlements, performance measurement, corporate actions and pricing, portfolio accounting, client reporting, fee billing, and compliance services. Its flexible outsourcing model allows firms to leverage STP’s technology, personnel, or a combination of both, transforming middle-office operations into a scalable infrastructure designed to support growth.

About STP Investment Services

STP Investment Services is an award-winning technology-enabled services company that provides middle back-office, and compliance solutions to investment managers, hedge and private equity funds, family offices, wealth managers, and asset owners. STP’s end-to-end investment operations, Blueprint technology, and expertise provide a partnership to clients that enables them to grow revenue while optimizing processes and improving productivity while protecting their business. STP provides a broad range of services for the financial services industry with capabilities to process all asset classes and meet ever-evolving business and regulatory requirements. With more than 250 employees around the world, STP services and provides solutions to clients representing more than $500 billion in assets serviced. Visit STP Investment Services at https://stpis.com/.

About CAPIS

CAPIS is an institutional brokerage firm based in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1977, CAPIS remains an independent broker specializing in commission management solutions for asset managers and plan sponsors. For more information, visit capis.com or email us at info@capis.com.