WellTheory Expands Partnership with SISC to Support Hundreds of Thousands of School Employees and Their Families with Autoimmune Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellTheory, a whole-person care platform for autoimmune disease, announced it is expanding its partnership with the Self-Insured Schools of California (SISC), the largest public school pool in the US. Following a year-long pilot and independent actuarial validation, SISC rolled out WellTheory’s proprietary program to its entire PPO membership, making services available to hundreds of thousands of eligible public school employees and their families across California.

SISC represents 475 school districts across 44 counties, covering roughly 1 in 90 Californians, with a workforce that is 70% women—a population disproportionately impacted by autoimmune disease. Autoimmune conditions account for over half of SISC’s total specialty pharmacy spend, making them a significant and addressable cost drivers, alongside limited specialty care access, especially in rural areas.

Through the expanded partnership, eligible members receive unlimited access to WellTheory’s platform, including a dedicated team of licensed registered dietitians, board-certified health coaches, and care coordinators who specialize in autoimmune disease in addition to advanced labs not typically covered under traditional insurance plans.

“SISC is committed to exploring innovative solutions that improve care for our members while helping manage the financial challenges of providing access to high quality, affordable health insurance coverage,” said SISC Deputy Executive Officer, John Stenerson. “The pilot results demonstrated meaningful clinical and financial impact. Expanding this program allows us to offer the specialized support our members have been asking for, while taking a responsible approach to managing long-term healthcare costs.”

A year-long pilot among SISC's highest-risk members produced clinically and financially significant results:

100% reported significant improvement in at least one major autoimmune area (e.g., fatigue, pain, digestive symptoms, etc.)

60% reported measurable improvements in depression symptoms (PHQ-9)

54% reported reductions in anxiety (GAD-7)

41% reported fewer autoimmune-related impacts on work productivity (WPAI)

An independent actuarial analysis of the pilot demonstrated a significant reduction in associated specialty drug costs and risk scores

“I’ve experienced firsthand how confusing and costly autoimmune care can be, both as a patient and as an employer,” said Ellen Rudolph, CEO and Co-Founder of WellTheory. “SISC recognized an opportunity to address a major cost driver while improving members’ daily lives. Our partnership has already proven that investing earlier in whole-person care generates real results—for members and for the bottom line.”

With this broader rollout, WellTheory continues to expand partnerships with large employers and public-sector organizations where autoimmune conditions are prevalent, costly, and undertreated.

About SISC:

Self-Insured Schools of California (SISC) is a community of 400+ California public school districts that pools resources to provide stable, long-term health benefits coverage. By leveraging its scale and deep risk analysis, SISC offers more predictable and affordable rates than traditional commercial carriers — helping keep millions of public dollars in the classroom each year. With a focus on sustainability and consistency, districts that join SISC often remain members for decades.

About WellTheory:

WellTheory is a virtual care platform reversing the autoimmune epidemic by filling the gaps left behind in traditional healthcare. WellTheory offers a research-backed proprietary program that addresses the root cause of autoimmunity and treats the whole person with the aim to reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, and lower costs. WellTheory’s platform centers around evidence-based, high-touch care led by an interdisciplinary team of autoimmune experts, including licensed registered dietitians and board-certified health coaches. It’s an anti-symptom-masking model that goes beyond the pill, built by autoimmune patients and validated by decades of clinical research.