Upbound Group Announces Agreement Between Its Rent-A-Center Business and Amazon to Offer Easy Order Pickups and Returns

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upbound Group, Inc. (“Upbound” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a technology and data-driven leader in accessible and inclusive financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of underserved consumers, today announced an agreement between its Rent-A-Center business and Amazon that enables Amazon customers to enjoy the convenience of easy counter order pickups and label-free, box-free returns at Rent-A-Center’s more than 1,700 continental U.S. corporate-owned stores. This new convenience for Amazon customers is expected to be implemented by June 2026.

“We’re extremely proud to be among Amazon’s largest U.S. retail collaborations for pickups and returns through this agreement and welcome Amazon customers to enjoy the Rent-A-Center experience,” said Upbound Chief Executive Officer Fahmi Karam.

Through the collaboration, Amazon customers coast to coast can choose to have their Amazon orders shipped to their nearest Rent-A-Center location for in-store pickup, as well as drop off eligible returns.

“We’re excited to welcome Rent-A-Center to our growing network of pickup and return locations across the country,” said Amazon Vice President of Returns and Recommerce Gopal Pillai. “Rent-A-Center’s extensive footprint and commitment to customer service make it a natural addition as we continue building a more convenient shopping experience for customers.”

“Through the label-free, box-free returns process we have implemented, Amazon customers can drop off a return at a Rent-A-Center store hassle-free,” said Rent-A-Center Executive Vice President Anthony Blasquez. “This collaboration will allow us to further leverage our Rent-A-Center store footprint to be even more relevant to consumers, drive increased brand awareness and enhance new customer acquisition.”

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), is a technology and data-driven leader in accessible and inclusive financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of underserved consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Acima®, Brigit™, and Rent-A-Center® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital channels in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

About Amazon.com

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about.

Upbound Group, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," "should," "anticipate," "believe," or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology and including, among others, statements concerning the Company’s expectations with respect to the benefits of the agreement with Amazon described herein and other future growth opportunities. There can be no assurance that such expectations will occur. The Company's actual future performance could differ materially and adversely from such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include future developments relating to the Company’s agreement with Amazon, the Company’s ability to cost-effectively offer Amazon customer pick up and drop off benefits, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.