Catchment Capital to Acquire Isolatek International from SK Capital Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catchment Capital (“Catchment”), SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”), and Isolatek International (“Isolatek”) today announced a definitive agreement under which Catchment, a private equity firm focused on transforming middle market industrial businesses, will acquire Isolatek, a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive fireproofing technologies, from SK Capital, a private investment firm focused on the material sciences, specialty ingredients, and life sciences sectors.

The transaction is an important milestone for Isolatek, a recognized leader in the development, production, and distribution of proprietary, best-in-class passive fireproofing materials for data center, advanced manufacturing, institutional, and commercial applications. Isolatek’s portfolio of branded fireproofing and acoustical and insulation products are known for their exceptional thermal performance, superior durability, and ease of application. The Company’s portfolio consists of UL-certified technologies and comprises both intumescent and cementitious-based offerings to meet customer needs across a variety of structural projects. In addition to its technologies, Isolatek offers superior on-site support and technical service through the most experienced team in the industry to ensure installations meet the required specifications.

Isolatek’s executive team, led by CEO Mike Harvey, has guided the Company through a period of strong expansion, acquiring assets of Albi Protective Coatings and successfully launching FireSolve® SB (“FireSolve”), a solvent-based intumescent fireproofing product that is integral for meeting the construction needs of growing industries such as data centers, lithium-ion battery production facilities, and chip manufacturing centers, among others. FireSolve was a significant step forward in expanding Isolatek’s breadth of intumescent solutions, a segment expected to outpace the broader market as demand increasingly shifts towards these technologies.

“This is an exciting day for the entire Isolatek family, underscoring the strength of our leadership in passive fireproofing,” said Isolatek CEO Mike Harvey. “We are thrilled to partner with Catchment to execute on our shared vision to increase investment in our leading product portfolio and further strengthen how we support our customers. I’d like to thank SK Capital for a highly successful partnership these past few years, which positioned us well for the future.”

“Isolatek is a terrific addition to Catchment’s growing portfolio of companies that are well positioned to capitalize on dynamic industry growth trends,” said Alex Rose, Founder and Managing Partner at Catchment. “We are excited to support Mike and the Isolatek team as we bring our passion for shaping strong and sustainable growth trajectories and work together to further enhance the delivery of best-in-class service and innovative solutions to the Company’s growing customer base.”

“Isolatek’s best-in-class product performance and service has resulted in an outstanding reputation with customers and partners, positioning the Company as a market leader providing mission-critical passive fireproofing solutions,” added Rohan Bhargava, Investment Partner at Catchment. “Isolatek is well positioned to benefit from attractive secular growth drivers, including the structural shift towards intumescent technologies.”

“Isolatek has undergone a period of meaningful growth and transformation during our partnership, driven by strategic investments in innovation, operations, and commercial capabilities,” said Jon Borell, Managing Director at SK Capital. “We are proud to have supported Mike and the Isolatek team in expanding the Company’s technology portfolio and strengthening its position in high-growth end markets. We believe Catchment is the right partner to build on this momentum and wish the team continued success in its next chapter.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as legal counsel to Catchment. J.P. Morgan and Lord Abbett Private Credit Advisor LLC provided committed debt financing in support of the transaction.

Evercore served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal counsel to SK Capital and Isolatek.

About Isolatek International

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Stanhope, New Jersey, Isolatek is recognized as a leader in the production and distribution of proprietary, best-in-class passive fireproofing materials for commercial, institutional, data center and advanced manufacturing applications. Isolatek’s branded portfolio of fireproofing and acoustical and insulation products are known for their exceptional thermal performance, superior durability, and ease of application. The Company’s portfolio consists of products certified by the relevant regulatory standards (i.e. UL, EN, BS) which are comprised of both intumescent and cementitious offerings, as well as complementary substrates to meet customer needs and preferences for structural projects. In addition to its technologies, Isolatek offers superior on-site support and technical service through the most experienced team in the industry to ensure installations meet the required specifications. For more information, please visit isolatek.com.

About Catchment Capital

Founded in 2024, Catchment Capital is a New York-based private equity firm focused on transforming middle market industrial technology, services and products companies. Catchment specializes in utilizing its proprietary Catchment Strategic Transformation (“CaST®”) process to guide industrial companies through investing in capabilities which catalyze growth and unlock inherent value. For more information, please visit catchmentcapital.com.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the material sciences, specialty ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital manages funds with over $8.5 billion in aggregate commitments. For more information, please visit skcapitalpartners.com.