SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced a strategic partnership with Turbine, a leading virtual biology company, to advance translational oncology research by integrating Turbine’s in silico Virtual Assays with its Tumor Organoid Assays based on HUB Organoid Technology. This collaboration establishes a connected workflow that enables researchers to move more efficiently from hypothesis to validation.

Crown Bioscience and Turbine Partner to Connect AI-Driven Prediction with Organoid Validation in Translational Oncology Share

Turbine’s Virtual Assays simulate biological response across thousands of biological samples and hundreds of drugs, generating predictive insights to identify and prioritize targets, therapies, and combinations. The predictions will be enhanced through the incorporation of multimodal and drug response data from hundreds of tumor organoid models at Crown Bioscience. Together, the companies create a closed-loop approach linking prediction with validation, improving predictive accuracy, reducing experimental burden, whilst delivering greater biological relevance and translational confidence.

Guided by Turbine’s in silico predictions, select hypotheses can be experimentally validated using Crown Bioscience’s tumor organoid assays, streamlining experimental design, reducing costs, and shortening development timelines.

This approach enables researchers to generate insights earlier, focus resources on the most promising strategies, and make faster, more informed decisions with greater confidence in clinical translatability.

“Translational success depends on how well early insights reflect real patient biology,” said John Gu, CEO of Crown Bioscience. “By integrating predictive modeling with our organoid models, we are creating a more robust foundation for decision-making, one that improves confidence, reduces risk, and accelerates the path to the clinic.”

“Together with Crown Bioscience, we aim to address a key trade-off in drug discovery between scale and translatability,” said Szabolcs Nagy, CEO of Turbine. “Using our Virtual Lab, researchers can already explore millions of hypotheses in silico. By integrating with Crown’s organoid platform, we enable virtual experimentation that better reflects patient biology, helping close the translatability gap.”

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide innovative, tailored solutions spanning preclinical research, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. With the world’s largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models powered by Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer unparalleled insights across 35 cancer indications. Our expertise spans in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, complemented by advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development continuum. Additionally, our extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories, enhances oncology research capabilities. Operating from 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards, including accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). To learn more, visit www.crownbio.com.

About Turbine

Turbine is virtualizing biological experiments with AI to accelerate drug discovery and improve clinical translatability. Using its foundational virtual cell model powered by its lab-in-the-loop, Turbine creates virtual copies of experimental assays. Turbine’s Virtual Lab runs experiments at computational speed and scale, allowing researchers to test millions of ideas, beyond physical lab constraints, to understand biological drivers of disease. Working with scientists at leading biopharma like MSD (Merck & Co.), AstraZeneca and Bayer, Turbine’s virtual assays have rationalized experiments across more than 30 discovery programs. Backed by leading tech and industry investors like Accel, MSD Global Health Innovation Fund, Interactive Venture Partners and Beiersdorf, Turbine is turning biology into an engineering discipline. For more information, visit www.turbine.ai or follow our LinkedIn page.