impact.com Expands YouTube Collaboration as Creator Partnerships API Early Adopter, Powering End-to-End, Performance-Driven Creator Campaigns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the world’s leading commerce partnership marketing platform, today announced it is expanding its collaboration with YouTube as an early adopter of the YouTube Creator Partnerships API, giving brands and agencies another direct, reliable way to manage creator marketing campaigns on YouTube.

“Creator marketing has become a critical growth channel, but it hasn’t always come with the transparency and measurement brands expect from other media,” said Max Ciccotosto, Chief Product Officer at impact.com. “ Share

The integration enables brands to discover creators, manage sponsorships, and measure performance in one place using verified, creator-consented data. This provides brands with more reliable, first-party insights, helping them better evaluate and select creators while improving confidence in campaign measurement.

As creators become a core part of the media mix, brands are expressing increasing desire to treat creator marketing like any other performance channel, with clear visibility into who drives results and why. At the same time, as discovery shifts toward AI-driven recommendations and answer-based experiences, the role of creators is expanding. Creator content not only influences decisions, it increasingly determines how brands are discovered in the first place.

impact.com’s integration with YouTube addresses both of these shifts by giving marketers direct access to real audience insights and performance data, enabling better partner selection and clearer performance attribution.

“Creator marketing has become a critical growth channel, but it hasn’t always come with the transparency and measurement brands expect from other media,” said Max Ciccotosto, Chief Product Officer at impact.com. “As creators evolve into true media partners, brands need better data and clear performance insight. By expanding our collaboration with YouTube, we’re enabling marketers to identify what works, select the right partners, and scale with confidence.”

Through the integration, brands and agencies can:

Find the right creators using verified, opt-in audience and engagement data, eliminating reliance on estimated metrics and improving outcomes from the start

Manage campaigns end-to-end by streamlining discovery, activation, and reporting, reducing manual work, improving accuracy, and maintaining compliance

Make smarter investment decisions with clear visibility into content performance - understanding what resonates with audiences and how organic and paid efforts drive results, maximizing ROI and scaling what works

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the creator economy, where creators are no longer just top-of-funnel, but measurable drivers of business outcomes. By integrating directly with YouTube’s Creator Partnerships API, impact.com helps brands move from fragmented workflows and estimated metrics to a unified, data-driven approach.

The integration also enhances creator discoverability, helping brands more easily find and partner with the right creators while enabling secure sharing of performance data to demonstrate value and unlock new partnership opportunities.

Looking ahead, impact.com will expand its capabilities to include content amplification, enabling brands to convert top-performing creator content into paid media, extend reach, and maximize ROI. As creator marketing becomes increasingly performance-driven, this provides enterprise teams a clear path to scale what works and compete more effectively.

To learn more about streamlining YouTube campaigns with impact.com, visit our website here.

About impact.com

impact.com is the world’s leading commerce partnership marketing platform, transforming the way businesses grow by enabling them to discover, manage, and scale partnerships across the entire customer journey. From affiliates and influencers to content publishers, brand ambassadors, and customer advocates, impact.com empowers brands to drive trusted, performance-based growth through authentic relationships. Its award-winning products-Performance (affiliate), Creator (influencer), and Advocate (customer referral)-unify every type of partner into one integrated platform. As consumers increasingly rely on recommendations from people and communities they trust, impact.com helps brands show up where it matters most. Today, over 5,000 global brands-including Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oréal, and Fanatics-rely on impact.com to power more than 350,000 partnerships that deliver measurable business results.