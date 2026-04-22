IONCHI Welcomes AITO to Join Hands with BMW and Mercedes-Benz to Develop Premium High-Power Charging Networks in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IONCHI, the joint venture between BMW and Mercedes-Benz on high-power charging services, announced today that SERES will join the company as an equal shareholder. Through this shareholding investment, AITO, the premium brand of the SERES Group, will support the development of IONCHI’s premium charging infrastructure. With this addition, IONCHI continues to provide premium charging services through advanced technology and digital services to all eligible vehicles, while offering exclusive charging experiences to the customers of BMW, AITO and Mercedes-Benz. The expanded three-party partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for the premium charging network, enabling further growth and broader customer reach. Each of the three shareholders will hold a 33.3% stake in the joint venture.

Established in 2024, IONCHI aims to elevate China’s premium electric mobility experience through a state-of-the-art public high-power charging network. The network prioritizes prime locations in urban areas, combining ultra-fast, reliable charging with premium station operation and maintenance, customer service, and the use of 100% renewable energy, offering users a convenient, reliable, and sustainable premium charging experience.

New growth perspectives through a strengthened partnership

BMW and Mercedes-Benz welcome AITO’s participation and will work with the new partner to unlock new opportunities for IONCHI’s geographic expansion, network density and service innovation. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by all parties to further develop high-quality charging infrastructure and support the continued growth of electric mobility in China.

IONCHI’s charging network aims to provide premium charging services to all electric vehicle customers. Customers of BMW, AITO, and Mercedes-Benz will enjoy exclusive benefits such as online reservation and priority power allocation in addition to IONCHI's premium basic services.

Commitment to sustainable mobility in China

Through the continued expansion of high-quality charging infrastructure and the integration of advanced technologies, IONCHI will continue to contribute to the development of China’s electric mobility ecosystem. In addition, all shareholders share a long-term commitment to supporting the development of sustainable mobility in China.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.