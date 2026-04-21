Zefr and TikTok Advance Innovation in AI-powered Safety and Suitability Across Additional TikTok Ad Formats

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zefr, the global leader in brand suitability technology for social platforms, today announced an expansion of its brand safety, suitability, viewability, and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement to additional TikTok ad formats and placements, including Search, upgraded campaign creation experience for brand & Smart+ traffic objectives, TikTok Lite (US), and GMV Max (US). The expansion gives advertisers independent, third-party verification across more of TikTok's rapidly evolving ad ecosystem, ensuring brands can scale into emerging formats with confidence.

As TikTok continues to introduce new buying formats and campaign objectives that give brands more ways to connect with audiences at scale, Zefr's expansion ensures that independent verification keeps pace with the platform's innovation.

"TikTok continues to innovate at a rapid pace, and brands deserve independent verification that keeps pace with that innovation," said Rich Raddon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Zefr. "This expansion ensures that as advertisers scale into TikTok's formats and placements, they can do so with the same confidence in brand suitability and media quality that they have come to expect from Zefr across the rest of the platform."

Zefr's coverage is available directly within TikTok Ads Manager and can be applied to new Search, TikTok Lite, upgraded campaign creation experience for brand & Smart+ traffic objectives, and GMV Max campaigns using Standard or Limited Inventory.

Advertisers can now leverage Zefr's AI-powered suitability intelligence across four newly supported environments:

TikTok Search is a high-intent environment that gives brands a powerful way to engage users actively exploring relevant content. Advertisers can now measure brand safety and viewability across both the Search Feed and Search Results Page through Search Ads Campaigns and Automatic Search placements for traffic and performance objectives, providing independent validation that ads appear in brand-safe, suitable, viewable, and invalid traffic-free environments.

is a high-intent environment that gives brands a powerful way to engage users actively exploring relevant content. Advertisers can now measure brand safety and viewability across both the Search Feed and Search Results Page through Search Ads Campaigns and Automatic Search placements for traffic and performance objectives, providing independent validation that ads appear in brand-safe, suitable, viewable, and invalid traffic-free environments. Upgraded Campaign Creation Experience for Brand & Smart+ Traffic objectives is TikTok's updated automation strategy that unifies manual buying and Smart+ into a single buying flow for brand and traffic objectives. Advertisers running upper and mid-funnel campaigns can now add third-party verification confirming that automated delivery meets their brand suitability, viewability, and invalid traffic standards across the funnel.

is TikTok's updated automation strategy that unifies manual buying and Smart+ into a single buying flow for brand and traffic objectives. Advertisers running upper and mid-funnel campaigns can now add third-party verification confirming that automated delivery meets their brand suitability, viewability, and invalid traffic standards across the funnel. TikTok Lite is an optimized extension of the main TikTok app designed for mobile device performance. With Zefr's expansion, advertisers in the U.S. can now access incremental audiences through TikTok Lite, with the same suitability, viewability, and IVT coverage they rely on across the main TikTok app, maintaining consistent standards across every surface where their ads appear.

is an optimized extension of the main TikTok app designed for mobile device performance. With Zefr's expansion, advertisers in the U.S. can now access incremental audiences through TikTok Lite, with the same suitability, viewability, and IVT coverage they rely on across the main TikTok app, maintaining consistent standards across every surface where their ads appear. GMV Max is TikTok's automated campaign solution built to drive maximum Shop ROI by intelligently optimizing across products, creative, audiences, and placements in real time. With brand suitability and viewability measurement now available for GMV Max campaigns in the U.S. (excluding LIVE and Shop Tab placements), advertisers can pair performance with proof, knowing not just how their ads performed but where they ran and if they were actually seen.

Advertisers interested in leveraging Zefr's expanded coverage can visit zefr.com for more details.

About Zefr

Zefr is the leader in AI-powered content classifications for brands and advertisers. Zefr's platform is purpose built for multi-modal content understanding on open platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Meta and Snap, with pre-bid activation and verification solutions. Our products safeguard media and AI investments, while maximizing performance and efficacy on those channels. Headquartered in Los Angeles with global offices across New York, Chicago, London, Toronto, Singapore, and more, Zefr is redefining what trust and transparency means for social media in the age of AI. To learn more, visit zefr.com.