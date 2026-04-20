Intapp and DCM Insights expand Activator partnership, adding Intapp Celeste agents to accelerate business development in professional and financial services firms

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the leading governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, and DCM Insights (DCMi) announced the next phase of their strategic partnership. Building on an earlier research sponsorship and the integration of DCMi's Activator research into Intapp DealCloud, the two firms are deepening their collaboration to address one of the most persistent challenges facing professional services partners: turning new business development behaviors into durable habits—through Activator playbooks delivered by Intapp Celeste.

DCMi's Activator programs are built on research published by Harvard Business Review into how the best partners develop business and what separates them from the rest. Across more than 100 of the world’s leading professional and financial services firms, those programs are driving structured, measurable behavior change. Intapp Celeste, Intapp’s agentic AI platform for professional firms, surfaces relationship signals, identifies client engagement opportunities, and delivers prioritized next-best actions directly to partners. Together, the two platforms go further: DCMi's Activator research informs the behaviors that drive growth, and Intapp Celeste scales those behaviors through Activator playbooks built directly into the platform — purpose-built agentic workflows that put the right intelligence in front of partners at the right moment.

"Building a governed AI platform that meets the requirements of the world's leading professional and financial services firms means partnering with the best in every category — companies like Microsoft, Anthropic, and Harvey," said John Hall, Chairman and CEO of Intapp. "It also means being honest about where technology adoption actually fails. Partners don't resist new tools because the technology isn't good enough. They resist when the tools don't account for how they actually work, how their clients' buying behavior is changing, and what the most effective partners are doing differently. DCMi has spent years answering those questions through rigorous research. That's why this partnership matters."

"When it comes to making new business development behaviors stick, we find that the challenge isn't a lack of partner willingness, it's a lack of time. Only when new behaviors are practiced and honed will they become habits and routines. But this is hard given the many competing demands for a partner's time. Partners are doer-sellers, not full-time sellers," said Matt Dixon, Founding Partner of DCMi and co-author of The Activator Advantage: What Today's Rainmakers Do Differently. "This is what's so exciting about Intapp's new Celeste AI platform. Having Celeste’s Activator agents working in the background for a partner is like having a 'personal business development assistant'—spotting movement in their networks, identifying opportunities to engage new clients and surfacing next-best opportunities for cross-selling and collaboration—so that when they do find time for business development, they're served up a highly actionable punch list of activities to pursue. We're honored to be part of the team bringing this exciting new platform to the market."

About DCM Insights

DCMi is a Washington, DC-based firm that provides business development behavior change programs for partners and associates in professional and financial services firms. The company's programs are based on its proprietary Activator research which was featured in Harvard Business Review and in the book, The Activator Advantage: What Today's Rainmakers Do Differently, published by Harvard Business Review Press in 2025. More than 100 of the world's leading firms use DCMi's Activator behavior change program, including nine of the AmLaw 15, four of the five Magic Circle law firms, all of the Big 4, and four of the top five executive search firms. The company was ranked #112 in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp's vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world's top firms trust Intapp's industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.