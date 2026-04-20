Meet Lucie. A New Way to Shop for Healthcare.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) today launched Lucie Health Marketplace, a new all-in-one storefront that begins to change how America shops for healthcare. Lucie connects consumers and brokers to every major individual market plan and a curated menu of ancillary and supplemental products.

"We are putting consumers in control so they can buy what fits their lives. Lucie will make healthcare work like every modern market." — Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health . Share

Consumers buy cars, homes, and everyday products with transparency and choice. Healthcare is next. Lucie’s platform can serve millions of entrepreneurs, full- and part-time employees, gig workers, and early retirees.

“Employer healthcare looks good on paper but fails the moment medical bills hit,” said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. “Lucie is the first step to fixing that. Instead of being forced into a few rigid employer plans, you build your own custom bundle of affordable products for better financial protection. Your health plan. Your pharmacy coverage. Your dental plan. Our AI-powered solutions will make it easier for everyone to shop with confidence.”

The Individual Market on One Menu

Lucie’s healthcare storefront integrates all major individual medical carriers with trusted ancillary and supplemental leaders like Aflac. Consumers choose from a wide range of health products and price points: medical, dental, vision, accident, hospital care, and more.

Lucie includes individual networks in almost all zip codes. The thousands of networks together form the broadest coverage network in the U.S. at individual plan prices no employer plan can match.

A Smarter Way for Employers & Employees

Lucie helps employers offer great benefits at lower costs. Employers define their budget and fund tax-free employee wallets. Lucie brings it all together in a single platform where teams can choose the products they value most. No more juggling multiple point solutions or dreading unpredictable annual rate hikes.

The Growth Engine for Modern Brokers

Lucie instantly quotes, enrolls and renews products across carriers. Lucie delivers what consumers and brokers need: 94% of U.S. workers want more insurance choices and 93% are satisfied after switching to the individual market.1 Brokers can sign clients up in minutes to upgrade the consumer healthcare experience.

Bertolini added: “When shopping for healthcare becomes as easy as booking a hotel, we can eliminate decades of inefficiency. If you want a value medical plan with extra hospital coverage, you choose that. If you want robust coverage for a health condition, you bundle multiple services in one plan. We are putting consumers in control so they can buy what fits their lives. Lucie will make healthcare work like every modern market.”

Shop your way and build your future today at LucieHealth.com.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company built on a full-stack platform and a relentless focus on member experience. Oscar Health helps make high-quality and affordable care more accessible for millions of people through Oscar’s Individual & Family plans and ICHRA solutions, +Oscar technology services, and Lucie Health Marketplace. Consumers benefit from better choice, deeper engagement, and connection to high-value clinical care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business prospects; our plans and products, our technology and AI solutions, and our management’s plans and objectives for future operations, expectations and business strategy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as our other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise.

1SureCo, The State of ICHRA 2025 Report