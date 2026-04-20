Superior Announces Significant Data Center Growth at Certarus

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Company”) (TSX: SPB) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Certarus Ltd. (“Certarus”), the North American leader in mobile compressed natural gas (“CNG”) solutions, is accelerating its growth in the rapidly expanding market of hyperscale data centers. Driven by increasing power and energy demands for data centers and related infrastructure, Certarus continues to secure significant new customer commitments, underscoring its unique capability to meet the scale and reliability demands of this evolving sector. Reflecting this momentum, Superior Plus is making a strategic shift to prioritize further investment in its CNG business to capitalize on this growing opportunity.

Certarus has recently been awarded multiple contracts, including a two‑and‑a‑half‑year agreement to support a hyperscale data center project in partnership with a global leader in power generation solutions. Under this agreement, Certarus will provide natural gas supply to support approximately 135 megawatts of prime power generation once the facility is online (the “Project”). The Project is currently under development and is expected to commence operations in mid-2027. Certarus will provide reliable fuel supply, with total expected revenue of more than $300 million over the life of the contract.

“As power constraints continue to challenge large-scale developments like data centers, customers need certainty around reliable energy supply,” said Allan MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Plus. “Certarus delivers a proven, scalable over-the-road CNG solution that supports projects of this size and complexity, making it the clear and logical choice for customers.

The adoption of CNG by data centers is in the early stages and represents just one of several sectors where we see opportunity. Our strategy remains focused on operating the business with discipline, maintaining our market position, and ensuring the platform is in place for Certarus to grow as the market continues to expand,” said MacDonald.

Certarus will supply natural gas for the Project using its mobile compression platform, supported by the largest fleet of high-capacity CNG transport trailers in the industry. The Project will require approximately 200 CNG transport trailers and will also utilize Certarus’ proprietary high-flow pressure reduction systems, designed to deliver consistent, reliable fuel supply for continuous prime power operations. This integrated approach enables rapid deployment of large-scale energy infrastructure without reliance on existing pipeline connectivity.

“Across North America, the data center ecosystem increasingly faces extended timelines to secure grid and pipeline connections due to rising power demand and infrastructure limitations,” said Dale Winger, President of Certarus. “These challenges have created a growing need for rapidly deployable and scalable energy solutions. Certarus has the industry’s best team and capabilities to collaborate with power generation and data center customers to deliver safe and reliable energy to accelerate project timelines.”

The company will provide additional detail regarding its financial outlook with the release of Q1 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a North American distributor and marketer of propane, compressed natural gas (“CNG”), hydrogen and related products and services, and transports renewable natural gas (“RNG”) from production facilities to natural gas distribution networks. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol SPB. Superior has approximately 4,400 employees located in Canada and the United States.

About Certarus Ltd.

Certarus, the CNG division of Superior Plus Corp. (TSX: SPB), is the mobile gas solutions leader providing safe and reliable delivery of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen across North America when pipeline service is unavailable or time constrained.

Serving industrials, utilities, oil and gas, mining, data centers, and energy infrastructure, Certarus employs North America’s largest network of portable compression, logistics, mobile storage, and on-site gas systems to help customers maximize uptime and reduce operating costs.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains information or statements that are or may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “forecast”, “project”, “intend”, “target”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or terminology of a similar nature as they relate to Superior or an affiliate/subsidiary of Superior are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, information and statements relating to: Superior’s future financial position and the anticipated revenues and expected timing for commencement of the Project.

Forward-looking information is provided to provide information about management’s expectations and plans for the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information herein is based on various assumptions, and expectations that Superior believes are reasonable in the circumstances, including the assumptions referenced in this press release. Superior cautions that the assumptions used to prepare such forward-looking information could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate.

The forward-looking information is also subject to the risks and uncertainties set forth below. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, as many important factors are beyond our control, Superior’s actual performance and financial results may vary materially from those estimates and expectations contemplated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include the success of and anticipated timing to complete the Project.

When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Superior, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Superior and its management believe that such forward-looking information has been prepared based on assumptions that are reasonable in the circumstances, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgements. Any such forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this document and, except as required by law, Superior does not undertake to update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.