Vibe Retail and Mega Payments Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Modern Point-of-Sale Technology to Independent Retailers

NEW YORK & BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibe Retail, a leading retail operating system and point-of-sale platform built for independent retailers, today announced a strategic partnership with Mega Payments (Midwest Merchant Services, LLC), a payment processing distribution company based in Birmingham, Michigan. Through this partnership, Mega Payments will serve as an authorized Independent Sales Organization (ISO) for the Vibe Retail POS system, expanding Vibe's reach to independent retailers nationwide.

"Independent retailers deserve world-class technology, and together we're going to make sure they get it." — Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Vibe Retail Share

The Vibe Retail POS system is purpose-built for the independent retailer — offering an intuitive, feature-rich platform that gives small and mid-sized businesses the same tools and technology that large retail chains rely on, at a fraction of the cost. From inventory management and customer engagement to seamless payment processing, Vibe Retail is redefining what modern retail looks like for the independent operator.

Mega Payments brings a strong network of merchant relationships and a seasoned sales force with deep roots in the payments industry. The partnership will leverage Mega Payments' distribution capabilities to introduce the Vibe POS system to a broader base of independent retailers who are looking for a smarter, more modern way to run their business.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mega Payments as we continue to grow Vibe Retail's footprint across the country," said Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Vibe Retail. "Jianni and his team bring exactly the kind of experience, relationships, and hustle that we look for in a partner. Independent retailers deserve world-class technology, and together we're going to make sure they get it."

"Vibe Retail is exactly the kind of product our merchants have been asking for," said Jianni Jeberaeel, CEO of Mega Payments. "The platform is powerful, easy to use, and built with the independent retailer in mind. We're excited to bring this to our network and help our merchants take their businesses to the next level."

The partnership is effective immediately, with a full rollout planned for the coming months.

About Vibe Retail

Vibe Retail is a retail operating system and point-of-sale platform designed exclusively for independent retailers. Built to level the playing field, Vibe gives independent businesses the technology, tools, and insights they need to compete and thrive in today's retail landscape. For more information, visit viberetail.com.

About Mega Payments

Mega Payments (Midwest Merchant Services, LLC) is a payment processing distribution company based in Birmingham, Michigan, serving merchants across the United States. With a focus on building long-term merchant relationships and delivering best-in-class payment solutions, Mega Payments is a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit megapayments.com.