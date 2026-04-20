InfluxData and Litmus Partner to Power Scalable Industrial AI at the Edge

HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, today announced a strategic partnership with Litmus, a leading Industrial Edge Data Platform provider, at Hannover Messe 2026. The partnership integrates InfluxDB 3 Enterprise, InfluxData’s high-performance database, with Litmus Edge, giving industrial organizations a scalable foundation to collect, process, and analyze high-resolution data across every site, system, and sensor.

Time series data is the foundation for industrial intelligence, capturing what changed, when it changed, and how signals correlate. As industrial systems generate data at greater speed and resolution, traditional historians struggle to keep up, limiting scale, reducing context, and forcing trade-offs between data fidelity, retention, and cost. These challenges are compounded by fragmented systems that create data silos and limit the ability to analyze signals across sites and operations.

Integrating InfluxDB 3 Enterprise with Litmus Edge enables organizations to overcome these limitations with a unified architecture that spans edge, on-prem, and cloud deployments. Litmus Edge provides native connectivity and data normalization across industrial systems, while InfluxDB 3 Enterprise delivers high-performance ingestion, real-time analysis, and cost-efficient storage of high-frequency time series across edge instances. Together, they allow teams to capture every measurement at full resolution, apply context across assets and systems, and act on data instantly, powering predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and real-time Industrial AI at the edge, where milliseconds determine performance and uptime.

“Industrial systems operate in the physical world, where timing is critical and performance degradation has real consequences,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “Most systems weren’t designed to handle high-resolution data or act on it in place. Integrating InfluxDB 3 Enterprise with Litmus Edge removes those constraints so teams can operate directly on data at the source in real-time, with the precision required to power physical AI.”

“Our customers are moving beyond simple dashboards to high-frequency Industrial AI,” said Vatsal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Litmus. “By integrating InfluxDB 3 Enterprise with Litmus Edge, we are providing the ultra-high resolution data foundation required to power AI agents at the edge. This allows industrial enterprises to not only detect issues in real-time but to deploy autonomous systems that optimize performance and manage complex operations without latency.”

A Unified Edge-to-Cloud Architecture

The integration creates a scalable architecture that bridges the gap between operational technology (OT) and IT through a hub-and-spoke model. Litmus Edge connects and contextualizes data at the source, with native connectivity to 250+ prebuilt industrial connectors (PLCs, robotic systems, and legacy equipment), removing the need for custom integration. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise then stores and analyzes that telemetry locally, continuously replicating it to a centralized hub for long-term storage and fleet-wide visibility.

This approach extends traditional industrial historian workloads with a scalable, modern architecture for high-resolution telemetry. It enables long-term retention using compressed data in object storage across any deployment model, freeing data from proprietary systems.

Built for Industrial AI at Scale

Together, Litmus Edge and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise bring high-performance, scalable data processing to industrial systems. Key capabilities include:

Massive-scale data ingestion: Ingest and analyze high-frequency data in milliseconds to detect issues and act instantly.

Ingest and analyze high-frequency data in milliseconds to detect issues and act instantly. Eliminate data silos: Unify edge and cloud data into a centralized industrial platform for complete visibility across systems, sites, and operations.

Unify edge and cloud data into a centralized industrial platform for complete visibility across systems, sites, and operations. Context-rich data modeling: Capture and analyze millions of signals across assets, systems, and environments with the context needed for deeper analysis without performance trade-offs.

Capture and analyze millions of signals across assets, systems, and environments with the context needed for deeper analysis without performance trade-offs. Industrial connectivity and reliable data flow: Close the industrial connectivity gap with 250+ native OT connectors, enabling seamless data flow from edge to hub with reliable store-and-forward, even in constrained environments.

Close the industrial connectivity gap with 250+ native OT connectors, enabling seamless data flow from edge to hub with reliable store-and-forward, even in constrained environments. Efficient long-term storage: Retain significantly more high-resolution data than traditional historians using advanced compression and object storage.

InfluxDB 3 Enterprise is available today for Litmus Edge deployments, with cloud deployments supported via Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB, a fully managed service on AWS that removes infrastructure overhead and simplifies running InfluxDB at scale.

Litmus and InfluxData will showcase this integration at Hannover Messe from April 20-24, demonstrating how Litmus Edge and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise enable industrial AI with real-time, high-resolution data. Visit the Litmus booth (Hall 16, Stand A09) at Hannover Messe or the InfluxData website to learn more.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series database used by millions of developers building real-time systems. InfluxDB captures and analyzes massive streams of high-resolution data, giving AI models the context for predictive maintenance and anomaly detection so systems can detect, alert, and adapt as conditions change. Built for high performance at any scale and in any environment, InfluxDB delivers the speed and flexibility developers need to manage today’s most demanding workloads. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed team. Learn more at www.influxdata.com.

About Litmus

Litmus is the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform that helps the world’s largest manufacturers connect, contextualize, and govern OT data to make it AI-ready. Recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms, Litmus powers real-time data pipelines from edge to cloud with 250+ out-of-the-box connectors—accelerating digital transformation and enabling Industrial AI at scale. Trusted by global leaders including Saint-Gobain, Jaguar Land Rover, Bunge, and Parker Hannifin, and partnered with Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Databricks, Oracle Cloud, and Dell Technologies, Litmus delivers enterprise-grade solutions that unlock the full value of industrial data. Learn more at www.litmus.io.