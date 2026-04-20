o9 Selected by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group to Optimize Data-Driven Retail Planning

DALLAS & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading software company that is powering enterprise planning and decisioning models across 30-plus industry verticals with its groundbreaking, AI-powered Digital Brain platform, today announced its partnership with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Chow Tai Fook), a global Chinese luxury brand, to enhance its end-to-end retail planning capabilities.

Established in 1929, Chow Tai Fook, operates more than 5,000 stores across China as well as a growing number of global locations. As the Group accelerates its digital transformation, it remains committed to fostering a data-driven environment by leveraging digital technologies and data analytics to support business growth. The Group seeks to advance its data-driven retail planning process to maximize operational efficiency, thereby enhancing corporate competitiveness and performance. This includes ensuring availability of high-demand products, strengthening allocation mechanisms to ensure the optimal product mix and assortment for each store, optimizing inventory levels and inventory turnover days, and enabling the supply chain to respond more closely to market demand.

Chow Tai Fook selected the o9 Digital Brain for its flexible and configurable platform that unifies its retail planning processes across assortment planning, merchandise financial planning, production planning, and allocation and replenishment on a single platform.

" As a global Chinese luxury brand, Chow Tai Fook is accelerating the digital transformation of its retail planning to enable global order consolidation and end-to-end supply chain integration, empowering the Group to better anticipate and fulfil the diverse and ever‑changing needs of today's consumers,” said Zhi Jun Hu, Deputy GM, Information & Communication Applications at Chow Tai Fook. "We look forward to collaborating with o9 to optimize our end-to-end retail supply chain and strategic planning."

"As global retailers face multiple headwinds in addition to shifts in consumer demand, retailers that are investing in the technologies that can help them to build greater supply chain resilience can more likely maintain a competitive advantage and respond to market changes with greater agility," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. "We're pleased to work with Chow Tai Fook in unifying its retail planning capabilities to ensure that all decisions are data-driven and cohesive across the business."

To learn more about o9 go to www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 Solutions is a leading Enterprise Knowledge and AI-powered platform helping companies build Agile, Adaptive & Autonomous Planning & Execution Models for transforming enterprise decision-making in environments of rising volatility and uncertainty. Whether it is improving forecast accuracy, matching demand and supply and driving collaboration across the multi-tier supply chain to improve resilience at optimal costs and inventory, or optimizing new product and commercial initiatives to drive revenue growth and margins, decision-making processes from long-range to tactical to execution horizon can be made faster and smarter and connected on o9’s Digital Brain Platform.

o9 brings together game-changing technology innovations — such as innovative enterprise knowledge graph modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting, demand/supply balancing, scenario planning, real time learning, collaboration, generative and agentic AI, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery, and innovative management methods — as well as organization, process and change management best practices to transform decision-making speed and intelligence.