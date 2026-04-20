ATSG-Led Partnership Launches ADS-B In Retrofit Program for Boeing 757 and 767 Operators

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (Airborne), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), in collaboration with Innovative Aerosystems (IA) and Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, LLC (ACSS), is developing and certifying an ADS-B In retrofit solution for Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft.

The solution integrates ACSS’s SafeRouteTM ADS-B In technology with IA’s retrofit Flat Panel Display System, offering the proven situational awareness and operational benefits of ADS-B In – via seamless integration with modernized primary flight displays.

“This program focuses on integrating ADS-B In capabilities into existing flight deck environments with minimal disruption,” said Mike Glover, Vice President of Business Development at Innovative Aerosystems. “By leveraging flexible display architectures, we’re enabling a solution that can be deployed across a wide range of 757 and 767 configurations while supporting advanced traffic awareness and spacing applications.”

Airborne will lead aircraft integration and certification, bringing its proven STC and modification expertise to deliver a fully deployable ADS-B In solution for the Boeing 757 and 767. Development is progressing through aircraft surveys, engineering, and certification planning, establishing a clear path to entry into service. Installation will be synchronized with scheduled heavy maintenance events, allowing operators to adopt the capability with minimal disruption while maximizing operational efficiency.

“At ATSG, our strategy is built around integrating leasing, operations, and technical capabilities to deliver real value for our customers who are looking for solutions that go beyond individual components. They need integrated capabilities that can be executed efficiently and at scale,” said Todd France, Chief Commercial Strategy Officer at Air Transport Services Group. “Airborne’s technical expertise, combined with ATSG’s broader platform, allows us to deliver programs like this in a way that reduces complexity, minimizes downtime, and creates immediate and long-term value.”

The selectable ADS-B In capabilities available have been shown by the FAA to provide the following benefits:

Improved safety through better situational awareness (AIRB)

Increased runway throughput (CAVS/CAS)

Optimized enroute spacing, less vectoring, reduced block time (Interval Management)

Reduced oceanic fuel burn at optimized flight levels (ITP)

Runway surface alerting (SURF-A)

“ACSS is providing proven ADS-B In capabilities along with the latest TCAS requirements on our next-generation TCAS 3000SP platform,” said Cam Morast, Product Manager at ACSS. “This offering provides a clear path for operators to adopt flight deck traffic awareness and spacing capabilities that have already demonstrated operational efficiency as well as safety benefits.”

As regulatory momentum for ADS-B In continues to build in the U.S. and internationally, early adoption allows operators to capture immediate efficiency gains while positioning their fleets for potential future mandates. The integrated solution is expected to be available in early 2027.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.airbornemx.com/services/component-repair-services/ads-b-in.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, air transportation, and aviation support solutions. As an integrated aviation enterprise, ATSG combines leasing, cargo and passenger airline operations, aircraft maintenance, and support services to deliver flexible, end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide. ATSG operates a diverse fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 freighter aircraft, as well as Boeing 777 and 767 passenger aircraft supporting global ACMI and charter operations. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. Learn more at atsginc.com.

About Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (Airborne)

Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, serves airlines and private aircraft operators from its 320,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Tampa, FL. and 315,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Wilmington, OH. Airborne provides unsurpassed customer service to the commercial aviation sector including heavy maintenance, line maintenance, engineering services, material sales, manufacturing, as well as cargo conversion through Pemco Conversions. For more information, please visit AIRBORNEMX.com.

About Innovative Aerosystems (IA)

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Aerosystems is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial, business and aviation and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IA offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers, and software-based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IA is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry's demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products. For more information, please visit us at www.iascorp.com.

About Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, LLC (ACSS)

Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS) is a joint venture between Acron Aviation and Thales. ACSS produces avionics systems that increase safety, situational awareness, and efficiency for commercial and military flight operators. ACSS designs and manufactures avionics, including traffic collision avoidance systems (TCAS), ADS-B IN/Out technologies, and transponder products. ACSS offers solutions for air transport and regional airlines, business aviation, helicopter operators, as well as general aviation, manned and unmanned military aircraft.