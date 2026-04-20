NIQ Brandbank and Prodx Unite to Advance Retail Personalization

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration between NIQ Brandbank and Prodx to deliver a unified, end‑to‑end data foundation that transforms how U.S. retailers power digital shopping experiences.

As retailers face growing pressure to deliver more relevant, seamless online experiences, the collaboration enables faster activation of high-quality product data across search, discovery and retail media. It also reflects NIQ’s broader strategy to help clients turn complex data into actionable, AI-enabled decisioning systems.

The collaboration brings together NIQ Brandbank’s standardized product content with Prodx's enriched, highly structured data, creating a unified solution designed to support more intelligent and personalized digital shopping experiences.

Through this collaboration, retailers gain access to a comprehensive data ecosystem that enables:

Standardized and enriched product content ready for activation

Faster deployment via real-time APIs

Improved search, discovery, and recommendations

Stronger retail media performance and shopper conversion

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward for retailers seeking to deliver more meaningful and frictionless digital shopping experiences,” said Steve Burdett, Global Group Commercial Director, NIQ Brandbank. “By combining NIQ Brandbank’s trusted product content with the structured, experience‑ready data provided by Prodx, we are enabling retailers to activate personalization and innovation at a scale that was previously difficult to achieve. Together, we are creating a stronger, more intelligent data foundation that directly supports shopper satisfaction, retailer growth, and future‑ready digital transformation.”

Retailers using Prodx’s structured data have demonstrated significant commercial benefits, including increased add‑to‑cart revenue, stronger retail media performance, and meaningful improvements in shopper conversion. By integrating NIQ Brandbank’s high‑quality product content with Prodx’s proven personalization technology, the collaboration offers a scalable pathway for retailers seeking to enhance e‑commerce usability, strengthen customer loyalty, and deliver more relevant, individualized shopping journeys.

“Retailers have long recognized the value of personalization, but the lack of clean, structured data has held back their ability to deliver it effectively. Collaborating with NIQ Brandbank allows us to close that gap,” said Matt Vezzani, Co-Founder & CBO, Prodx. “With NIQ Brandbank’s standardized supplier content and Prodx's enrichment and real‑time APIs, retailers now have a complete, end‑to‑end solution that strengthens every digital touchpoint from search and browse to recommendations and retail media performance. We’re excited to bring this combined capability to the U.S. market.”

FAQs

What is the NIQ Brandbank and Prodx collaboration?

NIQ Brandbank and Prodx are working together to deliver a unified, end‑to‑end data foundation that helps U.S. retailers power more intelligent and personalized digital shopping experiences.

How do NIQ Brandbank and Prodx work together?

NIQ Brandbank standardizes and governs high‑quality supplier product content, while Prodx enriches and structures that data for activation. Prodx’s real‑time APIs then enable rapid deployment across digital shopping and retail media experiences.

What capabilities does the combined solution enable?

The solution supports advanced search and discovery, personalized recommendations, intelligent substitutions, product variations, and improved retail media performance across digital channels.

Who is this solution designed for?

The solution is designed for U.S. retailers seeking to enhance ecommerce usability, strengthen customer loyalty, and deliver more relevant, personalized shopping journeys at scale.

About NIQ Brandbank

NIQ Brandbank, being part of NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), is a leading provider of digital product content solutions enabling more than 52,000+ brands and 700+ retailers and wholesalers across the globe in over 39 countries to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

For more information, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/

About Prodx

Prodx is the leading product data infrastructure and ecommerce optimization company that helps retailers structure, enrich, and activate their product catalog data at scale. Through a suite of experience APIs and the Aisles merchandising platform, Prodx powers search, personalization, and discovery across the digital storefronts of leading grocery retailers.

For more information, please visit https://www.prodx.com/built-on-prodx

Forward Looking Statement

This press release regarding the collaboration of NIQ Brandbank and Prodx may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as “designed to,” “enable(s),” “allowing,” “creating,” “are enabling,” “offers,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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