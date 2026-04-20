Astrion Selects Icertis to Bring Intelligence to Federal Contracting at Scale

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-native contract intelligence, today announced that Astrion has selected its platform to unify contracts, procurement, and post-award administration. With contract intelligence from Icertis that understands business and industry context, Astrion will reduce silos, cut contract cycle times, and strengthen regulatory alignment to win and manage more federal work.

As Astrion grew following the merger of three government services firms, the scale and complexity of its contract portfolio increased significantly. Astrion needed accurate AI and a purpose-built platform for government contractors to provide intelligence for more effective decision making and ensure its enterprise strategy is reflected in contract execution.

“As we continue to support increasingly complex federal missions, it is essential to adopt an AI-native platform that delivers transparency, rich insights, and ensures the highest levels of compliance in our business relationships,” said Julia Donley, EVP & Chief Contracts Officer, Astrion. “Icertis stood out for its deep understanding of government contracting and ability to embed AI in every contract touchpoint.”

With Icertis, Astrion is positioned to:

Maintain compliance and mission assurance by meeting FAR/DFARS requirements, automatically tracking obligations, and reinforcing regulatory commitments, all while improving audit readiness.

by meeting FAR/DFARS requirements, automatically tracking obligations, and reinforcing regulatory commitments, all while improving audit readiness. Negotiate and sign contracts faster by replacing manual onboarding and fragmented templates with standardized, automated workflows that shorten cycles and drive consistent execution.

by replacing manual onboarding and fragmented templates with standardized, automated workflows that shorten cycles and drive consistent execution. Improve financial oversight and reduce revenue leakage with clear insight into funding, obligations, Service Level Agreements (SLAs), Contract Line Item Numbers (CLIN), and payment terms across prime and subcontract portfolios.

and reduce revenue leakage with clear insight into funding, obligations, Service Level Agreements (SLAs), Contract Line Item Numbers (CLIN), and payment terms across prime and subcontract portfolios. Create a scalable foundation for growth by ensuring every newly acquired organization adheres to a company-wide contracting standard from day one.

Today’s environment demands smarter, faster acquisition strategies for federal agencies and government contractors alike. With seamless integration into Microsoft Azure Government, SAM.gov, and more, enterprises like Astrion are leveraging Icertis to strengthen regulatory oversight and operate with greater agility.

“With rising costs and intensified competition for federal work, government contractors like Astrion are looking to maximize efficiency and meet growing compliance demands,” said Rajan Venkitachalam, Senior Vice President of Public Sector and Chief Information Security Officer, Icertis. “By positioning contracts as the central source of business intelligence, Astrion gains the visibility and clarity needed to execute faster with more accurate AI and capture the full value of every program.”

Icertis delivers contract intelligence for the world’s largest government contractors, including Collins Aerospace and Booz Allen Hamilton. Its new Reston, Va., hub now enables closer collaboration with customers that rely on the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform – positioning the company to continue building momentum following 80 percent year-over-year growth in its public sector business.

About Icertis

Icertis is the AI-native contract intelligence company that turns enterprise strategy into faster execution at scale. Powered by Vera, the Icertis platform delivers an enterprise–wide contract intelligence layer that understands business and industry context – connecting agreements, data, and systems to drive the future of autonomous contracting.