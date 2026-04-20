Thunderstruck Ag Expands Into Brazil With Yetter and Martin Products, Introducing Proven Planting Solutions to Improve Consistency and Crop Performance

SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderstruck Ag, a global provider of farmer-driven equipment solutions, is expanding into Brazil with the launch of Yetter and Martin products under the Thunderstruck Brazil umbrella, bringing proven planting technology to Brazilian farmers and dealers for the first time.

Expanding Proven Planting Technology Into Brazil

The expansion introduces Yetter and Martin’s row crop solutions, including residue managers and planter attachments designed to improve seedbed conditions, enhance seed-to-soil contact, and drive more consistent crop emergence.

“Brazil is one of the most important agricultural markets in the world, and we are entering it with solutions that are already proven to perform,” said Jeremy Matuszewski, CEO of Thunderstruck Ag. “This is not about testing new ideas, it is about bringing what works to farmers who need it most and continuing to build Thunderstruck as a global force in farmer-driven innovation.”

The launch supports large-scale row crop farmers growing corn, soybeans, and specialty crops, as well as agronomists, farm managers, custom operators, and agricultural equipment dealers across Brazil.

“Brazilian farmers are operating in some of the most demanding planting conditions in the world, especially when it comes to residue and soil variability,” said Cleyton Martins Endo, Sales Director of Thunderstruck Ag Brazil. “This product gives them a real advantage by improving seedbed conditions and driving more consistent emergence, which ultimately leads to stronger crop performance from day one.”

Addressing Key Planting Challenges for Growers and Dealers

The introduction of Yetter and Martin products helps farmers better manage heavy residue, reduce planter performance variability, and achieve more uniform emergence, ultimately improving yield potential.

The launch also strengthens dealer offerings in Brazil with in-demand, field-tested technology backed by Thunderstruck support. Yetter and Martin have not previously been available in the market, making this expansion a significant step for both producers and distribution partners.

“Bringing Yetter and Martin into Brazil is about introducing proven solutions to a market that has not had access to them before,” said Jeff Daniel, OEM & Export Business Manager of Yetter. “These solutions have already delivered results in other regions, and now Brazilian farmers and dealers can benefit from technology specifically designed to improve planting performance and consistency in the field.”

Yetter products will be available through Thunderstruck Ag’s website at

https://thunderstruckag.com.br/

ABOUT THUNDERSTRUCK AG

Thunderstruck Ag connects farmers with farmer-developed, field-tested solutions designed to improve harvest efficiency, reduce grain loss, and maximize the performance of existing equipment. Through partnerships with dealers and manufacturers, the company delivers practical, results-driven technologies tailored to real operating conditions across Brazil, North America, and global markets.

For more information, visit https://thunderstruckag.com.br/