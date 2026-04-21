Mizuho Securities Adopts Behavox to Establish AI-Powered Communications Monitoring Framework

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the AI company that helps organizations safeguard and enhance their businesses through a unified controls framework, today announced that Mizuho Securities, the securities arm of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s most prominent investment banking and securities firms, has successfully implemented Behavox Quantum AI for communications surveillance. The deployment delivers end-to-end traceability from initial discovery through to resolution, marking a strategic advancement from standalone monitoring to an integrated internal controls framework.

"We aim to deepen our collaboration with Behavox and, with a view to platform standardization on a global scale, work toward building a more robust compliance operation." — Yutaka Wakabayashi, Chief Compliance Officer, Mizuho Securities Share

Going live with Mizuho Securities reinforces Behavox’s commitment to Japan, where top-tier financial institutions are moving beyond fragmented monitoring tools to adopt regulator-ready, AI-native architectures that scale risk coverage across channels and languages.

Behavox Quantum provides Mizuho Securities with a SaaS-based, AI-native surveillance solution across chat, and email in Japanese, English, and other languages. Rather than functioning as a standalone surveillance tool, Quantum operates as a core pillar of Behavox’s Unified Controls Framework, integrating communications surveillance with trade surveillance, regulatory data retention, and policy management. This architecture seamlessly integrates preventive and detective controls, enabling consistent risk detection, reliable evidence preservation, optimized model risk, and a continuous improvement cycle that links observed risk behaviors to durable risk reduction.

“In order to further enhance our client-first approach to business operations, we have positioned the development and reinforcement of our compliance framework as a key priority, and as part of this, we are actively working to leverage AI technology. Behavox Quantum, which we have decided to implement, is an AI solution that analyzes internal e-communications consistently and comprehensively regardless of channel or language. We are confident that it will significantly contribute to improving the coverage and robustness of our monitoring operations, strengthening detective controls, and achieving appropriate and prompt business operations. From the proof-of-concept phase through to full implementation, the dedicated support of Behavox’s local team in Japan enabled us to advance the project smoothly. Going forward, we aim to deepen our collaboration with Behavox and, with a view to platform standardization on a global scale, work toward building a more robust compliance operation,” said Yutaka Wakabayashi, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) at Mizuho Securities.

Following a rigorous selection process, technical due diligence, model risk review, and security review, Behavox was implemented within three months of the decision to go live, enabling Mizuho Securities to accelerate time-to-value while maintaining the highest standards for AI adoption, security, and management oversight.

“We are proud to grow our presence in Japan through our partnership with Mizuho Securities,” said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox. “This go-live reaffirms that Accountable AI — AI that is governable, auditable, and built to stand up to regulatory scrutiny — is already a reality for Tier 1 institutions today. It reflects our long-term commitment to Japan and our focus on delivering integrated controls that protect firms and empower their compliance programmes.”

Behavox has been operational in Japan since 2020 and continues to expand its footprint through local delivery and dedicated in-person support. With AI-native surveillance capabilities covering Japanese and other languages, and a localized Japanese user interface across the full Behavox product suite, Behavox is helping Japan-based institutions strengthen compliance capabilities and reduce operational burden through a unified controls framework.

To learn more about Behavox, visit www.behavox.com

About Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities is the securities arm of Mizuho Financial Group based in Japan. Mizuho Securities delivers an extensive range of sophisticated services and optimized financial solutions tailored to the diverse needs of our clients both in Japan and around the world. Mizuho Securities is constantly evolving, tackling challenges, and creating value for clients. Mizuho Securities aims to be a company that resonates with people, and continually strives to remain the most-trusted partner for clients, markets, and communities in Japan and around the world.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that helps organizations safeguard and enhance their businesses through a unified controls framework.

Its AI-native platform brings together communications surveillance (Quantum), trade surveillance (Polaris), regulatory data retention (Intelligent Archive), and policy management (Pathfinder) on a single, integrated platform.

Behavox enables firms to detect risk, meet regulatory obligations, reduce operational complexity, and turn enterprise data into revenue.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, Behavox serves a global client base across financial services and other regulated industries, with offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com